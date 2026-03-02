Open Pores On Face: Here Are 5 Home Remedies To Follow

Large or visible pores are a common skincare concern, especially for people with oily or combination skin. While pores are essential for releasing sweat and oil, they can appear more prominent due to excess sebum, sun damage, ageing or clogged skin. There are millions of pores present in skin.The good news? You cannot permanently "close" pores, but you can make them look smaller with the right care. Here are five simple home remedies that may help reduce the appearance of open pores.

1. Ice Therapy

Ice can temporarily tighten the skin and reduce pore visibility. First, you need to wrap an ice cube in a clean cloth, gently rub it over your face for 15 to 30 seconds, lastly, pat dry and apply a light moisturiser. Cold temperatures help constrict blood vessels and tighten skin temporarily.

Also read: Self-Care Beyond Gender: Why Skincare Is Just As Essential For Men As It Is For Women

2. Multani Mitti (Fuller's Earth) Mask

According to a study, acne affects up to 80% of teenagers, making it one of the most common skin conditions during adolescence. Acne is generally caused due to excess oil, and multani mitti is known for absorbing excess oil and impurities. Mix 1 tablespoon of multani mitti with rose water. You need to apply it evenly to your face and leave until it is semi-dry. Rinse with lukewarm water and use once or twice weekly. It can help control oil, which reduces the appearance of enlarged pores.

3. Aloe Vera Gel

As per a study in Indian Journal of Dermatology, aloe vera gel helps manage open pores by acting as a natural astringent to tighten skin, reducing excess oil, and promoting collagen production. It hydrates while improving skin elasticity, which makes pores appear smaller. Aloe vera hydrates the skin without making it greasy and may help tighten pores. How to use:

Apply fresh aloe vera gel to clean skin Leave for 10 to 15 minutes Rinse off or leave overnight Its soothing properties also calm inflammation.

4. Egg White Mask

Egg whites may help firm the skin and temporarily tighten pores. How to use:

Whisk one egg white

Apply a thin layer on the face

Let it dry completely

Rinse with cool water

This mask can also help remove excess oil.

Consistency matters more than trying too many remedies at once. Open pores are completely normal and cannot be erased permanently. However, managing oil production, keeping skin clean and using simple home remedies can significantly reduce their appearance. If pores are extremely enlarged or accompanied by acne and scarring, consulting a dermatologist may provide more advanced treatment options. Healthy skin is not perfect. It is about balance and proper care.

Also read: 7 Tips To Maintain Strong Skin Barrier And Keep Skin Healthy During Seasonal Changes

5. Honey mask

Honey is a effective, natural ingredient for managing open pores, sebum control, and skin tightening, according to a study published in the journal Pharmaceuticals. It is also a natural antibacterial agent that helps keep the skin hydrated, control excess oil, and prevent bacterial buildup that can clog pores. Its soothing properties also improve overall skin texture, making pores appear less noticeable over time. To use, apply a thin layer of raw honey directly to clean skin, leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes, and then rinse off with lukewarm water.

You can repeat these 2 to 3 times a week. This remedy is especially beneficial if you are looking for hydration along with pore-tightening effects, and it works well for most skin types without overwhelming the skin.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.