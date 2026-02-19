Nutritionist Shares 4 Simple Steps To Manage Weight, Blood Sugar And Cholesterol

Managing weight, blood sugar and cholesterol at the same time can feel overwhelming. One doctor says cut carbs. Another says avoid fat. Social media pushes detoxes and crash diets. In the middle of all this noise, people end up confused and frustrated.

The real issue is not lack of effort. It is a lack of structure. Lovneet Batra has shared a simple message on Instagram: “Stop cutting everything. Start structuring everything.” According to her, you do not need extreme dieting. You need a few non-negotiable habits.

Here's how she breaks it down.

Step 1: Fix Your Plate

The health expert suggests a very simple visual rule. Half your plate should be vegetables. They can be cooked, sauteed, stir-fried, or raw. The format does not matter.

Vegetables are rich in fibre. Fibre improves glucose response. It supports gut health. It also helps with lipid metabolism, which matters for cholesterol. When half your plate is vegetables, you automatically improve balance.

Step 2: 25–30g Protein In Every Main Meal

“Protein is not optional. It's metabolic control,” she says.

The nutritionist recommends aiming for 25–30 grams of protein in breakfast, lunch and dinner. Her examples include paneer with roti and curd, Greek yoghurt with whole grain toast, eggs with moong dal chilla, rajma or chole with rice and curd, tofu bhurji with sprouts, paneer cutlets with vegetables, and grilled chicken or fish with sauteed vegetables.

Protein helps stabilise blood sugar. It keeps you full for longer. It also supports fat loss and muscle health.

Step 3: Don't Cut Carbs. Choose Slow Carbs.

Batra's advice is clear. The goal is not zero carbs. The goal is better carbs.

Choose millets, oats, brown or red rice, quinoa, whole wheat and legumes. Also, avoid eating carbs alone. Have them after protein to reduce sharp sugar spikes.

Step 4: Respect Meal And Sleep Timing

Structure does not stop at the plate.

The nutritionist suggests:

Stick to three proper meals.

Avoid constant snacking.

Finish dinner at least three hours before bed.

Sleep seven hours or more.

Late-night eating and poor sleep can raise morning sugar levels and make fat loss harder. Lovneet Batra's final message is simple. You do not need a restriction. You need rhythm. Consistency always beats extreme dieting.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.