"No Drink Can Melt Belly Fat," Nutritionist Reveals The Truth About Spot Reduction

It would not be wrong to say that belly fat has become one of the most marketed insecurities on the internet. Scroll for five minutes, and you will find detox waters, flat-belly teas and “magic” morning drinks promising quick results. The idea is tempting – one drink, one fix and no workouts. But the human body does not work like a shortcut. Fat loss is not selective, and there is no single drink that can decide where your body burns fat from.

This is exactly the myth nutritionist Nmami Agarwal busts in her Instagram video. She calls out the idea of belly-fat-burning drinks and explains why spot reduction is not real.

The Spot Reduction Myth

“No drink can burn your belly fat,” Agarwal says straight up. The belief that fat can be reduced from one specific area is called spot reduction, and according to her, “it's a total scam.” When the body burns fat, it does not choose the belly, arms, or thighs separately. Fat loss happens from the whole body, not one spot at a time.

How Fat Loss Actually Works

The health expert explains that fat cells do not disappear when you lose weight. They simply shrink in size. “When you burn fat, you burn from everywhere,” she says. This is why some people lose fat from the face first, while others notice changes in their hips or legs before the stomach. Genetics, hormones and lifestyle decide the order, not drinks or teas.

Why Belly Fat Comes Back Easily

She also points out something most people do not know. Fat cells have a kind of memory. The areas where fat was stored earlier are more likely to store it again if calorie intake goes up or habits slip. That is why belly fat often returns quickly after crash diets or short-term fixes.

What To Do Instead

Instead of chasing flat-belly drinks, Nmami Agarwal suggests focusing on habits that actually work:

Full-body workouts

Some targeted exercises for strength

Balanced meals

Consistency over time

As she puts it, “Your body does not do spot reduction. It does a total transformation.”

The takeaway is simple. There is no shortcut to a flat stomach. Sustainable fat loss comes from routine, not remedies. Drinks can hydrate you or support digestion, but they cannot decide where your fat melts from. Real change happens when food, movement, and patience come together.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.