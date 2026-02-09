Doctor Reveals 9 Simple Ways To Shrink Your Belly Fat And Boost Health

Belly fat, also known as visceral fat, accumulates around the organs and can be particularly stubborn. Losing it is a crucial step toward improving health and reducing the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease and diabetes. A combination of a healthy diet, regular exercise and lifestyle changes can help you achieve a flatter stomach. Dr Akshat Chadha shared nine simple habits to help shrink belly fat naturally.

In a post shared on Instagram, he wrote, "Whether you're trying for weight loss or weight gain or whether you're trying to manage fatty liver, prevent heart disease or reverse diabetes, reducing the belly fat becomes very important. Abdominal fat is stubborn, so please be patient."

9 Tips To Reduce Belly Fat

1. Increase your metabolism

Start by eating right with enough carbs, adequate fibre and proteins. Use good fats in terms of oil and ghee, but don't overdo it. Don't try to restrict portions or exercise a lot more, as that will ruin metabolism. Cardio is important, but so is muscle training. If going for weight training then look at compound movements.

2. Good 6-8 hours sleep with minimum disturbance

"Learnt this the hard way when for around 6 months I was sleeping less than 6hrs. Even though I was managing exercise and other habits, my belly fat increased and I had increased fatigue too," the doctor shared.

3. Cut out packaged foods, aerated drinks and alcohol

These items are major contributors to visceral fat accumulation. The doctor also recommended limiting the consumption of sauces, sugar and salt. "This point might be the make-or-break of your belly fat," he added.

4. Repair gut health

If you continue having gut problems, then losing abdominal fat can become harder due to increased water retention and poor nutrient absorption. Askshat mentioned, "Bloating will make the belly appear bigger too."

5. Early dinners

Early dinners, ideally eaten before 7:00 PM, are highly effective for reducing belly fat. It is recommended to eat warm, easily digestible foods like lentil soup, grilled fish or sautéed veggies at night. Limit heavy foods using the "plate method" (50% veggies, 25% lean protein, 25% complex carbs).

6. Sitting is the new smoking

Prolonged sitting brings similar results as smoking by severely slowing metabolism, reducing calorie burn and altering fat processing. Sitting for over 30 minutes decreases enzyme activity that breaks down fat by 90%. Standing or moving for 5 minutes hourly can reverse these effects.

7. Include core exercises

While there is no spot reduction, these exercises do help to strengthen the abdominal muscles, which lie below all the fat. They also support your lower back.

8. Hydrate

A dehydrated body isn't going to be able to lose sustainable fat from the body. It will continue to store fat instead of letting it go.

9. Balance hormones and relax the mind

Take a holistic approach toward health through lifestyle changes rather than quick fixes. Stubborn belly fat can be managed by adopting a nutrient-dense diet, regular exercise and stress-reduction techniques like meditation.

"Learn this art along with the above 8 points, and you will have one less thing to worry about," the doctor concluded.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.