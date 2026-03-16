National Vaccination Day 2026: The Vaccines You Didn't Know Adults Still Need

National Vaccination Day, also known as the National Immunization Day, is observed every year on March 16 in India. The day commemorates the first oral polio vaccine dose administered in 1995. National Vaccination Day aims to increase awareness about immunisation against vaccine-preventable diseases like polio, tuberculosis, measles, mumps, rubella and others. While childhood immunisation is important, adults too need vaccines. Speaking to NDTV, Dr Mugdha Tapdiya, Director, Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, said, "When we hear the word vaccine, most of us think about childhood immunization-polio drops, measles shots, and school health records. But vaccination does not end in childhood. Many adults are unaware that protection against several infections reduces with time, and new health risks appear as we grow older. Adult vaccination is therefore an important part of preventive healthcare."

Vaccines train the immune system to recognise harmful viruses and bacteria and fight them before they cause serious illness. They have weakened, inactivated, or partial forms of viruses/bacteria like mRNA instructions (as in COVID-19 shots) or killed viruses (polio vaccine) or even just harmless protein pieces. When these vaccines are injected, these antigens trigger immune cells to produce antibodies and memory T-cells, mimicking a real infection but in a safe manner. So, if the actual pathogen invades later, your immune system is ready to deploy defenders, neutralise it before symptoms arise. This helps to create long-term immunity, preventing outbreaks and saving millions of lives annually through herd protection.

Adult Vaccination

Over the past century, vaccines have saved millions of lives by preventing diseases that once caused widespread disability and death. However, awareness about vaccines for adults remains surprisingly low.

As we age, our immune system naturally becomes weaker. In addition, many adults develop conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, or lung disease that make infections more dangerous. For these individuals, vaccination can significantly reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and complications.

Vaccines That Adults Should Take

In India, several vaccines are recommended for adults depending on age, health status, and lifestyle. Here, take a look at some of those vaccines, as recommended by Dr Tapdiya.

1. Influenza Vaccine

One of the most important is the influenza vaccine, which should be taken every year. Seasonal flu is often dismissed as a minor illness, but it can lead to serious complications, especially in older adults and people with chronic diseases.

2. Pneumococcal Vaccine

Another important vaccine is the pneumococcal vaccine, which protects against infections that can cause pneumonia, meningitis, and bloodstream infections. This vaccine is particularly recommended for adults above 65 years and those with chronic medical conditions.

3. Shingles Vaccine

Adults above the age of 50 are also advised to receive the shingles (herpes zoster) vaccine, which prevents a painful rash caused by reactivation of the chickenpox virus. The condition can sometimes lead to long-lasting nerve pain.

4. Tdap Vaccine

The Tdap vaccine, which protects against tetanus, diphtheria, and whooping cough, should be taken once in adulthood followed by a tetanus booster every ten years. This vaccine is especially important for adults who may come in contact with newborn babies.

5. Hepatitis B Vaccine

In India, the hepatitis B vaccine is strongly recommended for adults who were not vaccinated earlier. Hepatitis B infection can lead to chronic liver disease and even liver cancer. Healthcare workers, people with diabetes, and those undergoing frequent medical procedures are particularly advised to take it.

6. HPV Vaccine

For younger adults, the HPV vaccine offers protection against cervical cancer and certain other cancers. Increasing awareness about this vaccine can play a significant role in cancer prevention in women.

Why Is Adult Vaccination Required?

Vaccination is not just about individual protection. When more people are vaccinated, the spread of infections in the community decreases, helping protect vulnerable groups such as elderly individuals and those with weak immunity. "Preventive healthcare is becoming increasingly important in today's fast-paced world. Staying up to date with recommended vaccines is one of the simplest and most effective ways to protect our health," said Dr Tapdiya. A quick discussion with a healthcare provider can help determine which vaccines are needed at different stages of life.

Read more: Misinformation Is The New Disease: Tackling Vaccine Myths In India

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.