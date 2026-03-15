Misinformation Is The New Disease: Tackling Vaccine Myths In India

National Vaccination Day, also known as the National Immunization Day, is observed every year on March 16 in India. The day commemorates the first oral polio vaccine dose administered in 1995. It also focuses on increasing awareness about immunisation against vaccine-preventable diseases like polio, tuberculosis, measles, mumps, and rubella, among others. Dr. Dinesh Kumar, Director Internal Medicine at Fortis Greater Noida told NDTV, "As an Internal Medicine physician with 31 years of experience, I have seen how vaccines have transformed public health by preventing serious diseases like polio, measles, and tetanus. However, today misinformation about vaccines is spreading rapidly, especially through social media and messaging platforms, creating unnecessary fear and confusion among people."

He also said that vaccines go through rigorous testing and continuous safety monitoring before and after approval. When people avoid vaccination due to misinformation, it weakens community (herd) immunity and increases the risk of outbreaks of preventable diseases. "Many common myths-such as vaccines causing infertility or serious long-term harm-are not supported by scientific evidence." Here are some key myths debunked with facts.

Vaccine Myths And Facts

1. Vaccines Cause the Diseases They Prevent

This is one of the most common myths. Vaccines cannot cause the full-blown diseases they target because they contain weakened, inactivated, or fragmented parts of pathogens that cannot replicate in the body. For example, the oral polio vaccine uses a live but attenuated virus that rarely causes the disease. On the other hand, most modern vaccines, like those for flu or COVID-19, use non-replicating components. Mild symptoms such as a low-grade fever or soreness mimic the immune system's training process, building defenses without illness.

2. Vaccines Cause Autism

This myth originated from a discredited 1998 study which falsely linked the MMR vaccine to autism. The study was retracted due to fraud and ethical issues. Extensive research involving millions of children worldwide has found no causal connection. Autism spectrum disorders are largely genetic, with signs often appearing around the typical vaccination age of 12-18 months. This makes it a coincidental association rather than causation.

3. Natural Immunity Is Always Better

While natural infection does give immunity, it often comes at a high cost with severe complications, hospitalisation, or even death in some cases. Measles, for example, can lead to pneumonia, encephalitis, or lifelong problems in survivors. Vaccines provide comparable or stronger immunity without these risks, as seen in herd protection where high vaccination rates help protect communities. Relying solely on 'natural' exposure can endanger vulnerable groups, including infants and the elderly.

4. Too Many Vaccines Overwhelm the Immune System

Babies encounter billions of antigens daily from food, air, and touch and vaccines form a small part of this. The current childhood schedule which is about a dozen vaccines by age two gives fewer antigens overall than a single dose of older vaccines like smallpox. The immune system can handle multiple vaccines simultaneously without overload. Spacing them out can unnecessarily delays protection and increase disease risk.

5. Vaccines Have Dangerous Toxins

Ingredients like aluminum adjuvants or trace preservatives enhance effectiveness and stability, which are present in amounts far below daily environmental exposure from food and water. Thimerosal, a mercury-based preservative once targeted, has been removed from most childhood vaccines. Every component undergoes rigorous safety testing which ensures that the benefits outweigh minimal risks.

6. Serious Side Effects Are Common

Mild reactions like redness or fatigue occur in a small percentage but resolve quickly. Severe allergic reactions are exceedingly rare; one in a million doses. Also, there are medical systems which are equipped to handle these cases.

7. Diseases Are Gone, So Vaccines Aren't Needed

Eradication of smallpox and near-elimination of polio stem directly from vaccines. Dropping rate of vaccines can lead to resurgence, as has been the case with the recent measles outbreaks.

Dr. Kumar said, "To tackle vaccine myths in India, we must focus on clear doctor-patient communication, responsible media reporting, community awareness, and public health education. Building trust and sharing accurate scientific information is essential."

Vaccines remain one of the safest and most effective tools in modern medicine, and addressing misinformation is critical to protecting public health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.