All About The HPV Vaccine In India: Age, Doses And Who Should Avoid

The HPV vaccine is a preventive medicine designed to protect against the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), a group of more than 200 related viruses. It is the primary defence against cervical cancer, which is caused by persistent infection with the HPV. On February 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a nationwide HPV Vaccination Programme for the prevention of cervical cancer among women. Under this initiative, vaccines will be available free of cost at government facilities to approximately 1.15 crore girls aged 14 years across all States and Union Territories. According to official data, cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women globally, with around 660,000 new cases and around 350,000 deaths in 2022. In India, it is the second most common cancer among women, with over 1,20,000 new cases and nearly 80,000 deaths annually as per GLOBOCAN 2022 data.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the vaccines are nearly 100% effective in preventing the high-risk HPV strains they target. Beyond cervical cancer, the HPV vaccine can also help prevent other cancers, including anal, vaginal, vulvar, and certain throat cancers, and genital warts.

Vaccination is the best way to prevent HPV infection

For the unversed, HPV is a common sexually transmitted infection, primarily transmitted through skin-to-skin contact. The infection usually resolves on its own without treatment. However, in some cases, the infection might progress to cause cancer.

Vaccine schedule in India

For 9 to14 years: 2 doses at a gap of 6 months

For 14 to 45 years: 3 doses at an interval of 0, 2 and 6 months

Those between the ages of 27 and 45 can consider taking the vaccination after consulting a doctor, though efficacy may be lower if already exposed to the virus

Who can get the HPV vaccine?

Recommended for ages 9 to 45 years

Safe and effective for both males and females

Major vaccine brands in India

Cervavac : India's first affordable, homegrown vaccine developed by the Serum Institute of India. It is more affordable than imported options.

: India's first affordable, homegrown vaccine developed by the Serum Institute of India. It is more affordable than imported options. Gardasil (4 and 9) : Quadrivalent (targets 4 strains) and Nonavalent (targets 9 strains) vaccines from Merck. Gardasil 9 provides the broadest protection.

: Quadrivalent (targets 4 strains) and Nonavalent (targets 9 strains) vaccines from Merck. Gardasil 9 provides the broadest protection. Cervarix: A bivalent vaccine (targets 2 strains) from GSK, primarily used for cervical cancer prevention.

Under the recently launched national programme, a single dose of Gardasil, a quadrivalent HPV vaccine that protects against HPV types 16 and 18 (which cause cervical cancer), as well as types 6 and 11, will be administered. According to government reports, the vaccine is approved by India's drug regulator and meets stringent quality and cold-chain standards. It will be given to young girls at the age of 14, before they become sexually active. A single dose of Gardasil-4 provides 93-100% effectiveness against the HPV types responsible for cervical cancer.

Common side effects

Mild pain, swelling, or redness at the injection site

Dizziness or lightheadedness

Mild fever

Muscle pain

Who shouldn't get the HPV vaccine?

Pregnant women

Those with moderate or severe illness should wait until complete recovery

Known allergy to yeast or prior allergic reaction to any vaccination

Why it matters in India

1. High burden

India accounts for 25% of global cervical cancer deaths and ranks fourth globally in cervical cancer-related morbidity. One in every five women globally who suffer from cervical cancer is from India.

India accounts for nearly one-fifth of the global cervical cancer burden, with one woman dying from the disease every seven minutes in the country.

2. Prevention

HPV types 16 and 18 cause roughly 80-85% of cervical cancers in India; the vaccines are nearly 100% effective against these strains if taken before becoming sexually active.

3. Herd immunity

Vaccination helps reduce the overall circulation of the virus in the community.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.