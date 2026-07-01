If you are someone who finds comfort in chatting with an AI companion, then you may need to rethink whether this habit is actually healthy. Humans are social beings that need social interaction for their mental health, but the growing trend of AI chatbots and virtual companions is changing the landscape of digital evolution. The emotional and behavioural dependence on AI is causing significant mental health issues and also damaging the fabric of human interactions. Consulting AI for a problem is normal, as it is a digital tool that has been created to simplify the task handed to it.

But the issue arises when too much dependence is created for human-based tasks of an emotional nature, such as the rise of AI therapists and consultants. Emotional intelligence can't be built into an AI algorithm; it can only be taught to a human, as the brain is designed to perform emotional tasks. Different centres of the brain react differently when it is using AI profusely for very few tasks that need to be performed during the day.

What Is 'AI Addiction'?

AI addiction refers to an excessive reliance on AI for emotional, social, or decision-making needs. The rise of AI addiction is similar to social media and screen addiction, as a digital tool created to simplify tasks has turned into a vortex of human attention. AI addiction hasn't been classified as an addiction yet by any psychiatric association or organisation, but the real-world implications suggest that it is an emerging condition.

Why People Get Attached To AI Companions

AI companions have been programmed by their creators to give out instant responses, and this has driven their popularity. The nature of the interaction between an AI companion and its user is non-judgmental, which has made it famous, as this serves as a hindrance that can give rise to friction or judgment.

Emotional comfort should be provided by family and friends, but it is instead being outsourced to an AI chatbot that was meant to simplify large chunks of information.

The rise of social isolation and loneliness is also a driving factor of AI companion usage, instead of creating healthy human relationships that serve your needs.

7 Signs Of AI Addiction You Shouldn't Ignore

1. You Check AI Chats First Thing In The Morning

If you are someone who looks at their AI chats first thing in the morning, then it is possible you are addicted. Establishing a healthy morning routine is necessary to function at your optimal capacity throughout the day. By using AI first thing in the morning, you can send your brain a signal that you need it to function. This creates a parasocial relationship with a digital tool instead of focusing on human relationships.

2. You Prefer AI Interaction Over Real Conversations

Excessive AI companion usage and becoming completely reliant on it are red flags. This is a sign that an AI addiction is taking hold and influencing your behaviour. It can even become so that you may start preferring AI interaction over real and human conversations.

3. You Feel Anxious Without Access To AI

If you feel anxious when you are not using an AI companion, then you need to consider why it is happening. You also need to consider why this may be happening, as feeling anxious is a sign that your body reacts to how you are feeling.

4. You Use AI For Emotional Support Constantly

Emotional support should be professionally provided by psychiatrists and psychologists when their support is required. Aside from friends and family, professionals who are humans should be responsible for emotional support.

Also Read: Do You Constantly Pull Out Your Hair? It Could Be A Mental Health Condition

5. Your Screen Time Has Spiked Significantly

You need to open the settings panel on your phone and check the actual screen time usage to make sure that your screen time has not increased. Establishing a cut-off time from screens is needed to avoid the side effects of excessive screen usage.

6. You Struggle To Make Decisions Without AI

When each and every decision, from where you eat and live to what you do during the day, is decided based on what your AI is telling you, then it is a problem. Making sure there are healthy digital boundaries is needed to make sure that an AI companion hasn't overridden your behaviour.

7. You Lose Track Of Time While Chatting With AI

If you lose track of time while chatting to AI, then you need to rethink what kind of digital tool is driving your behaviour. Time is precious, and basic human daily activities need dedicated time, which can be significantly reduced when you spend hours chatting with your AI companion.

Mental Health Risks Of AI Overdependence

Mental health is fragile and is influenced by AI usage on a daily basis. Even if an AI companion is making your tasks easier, overdependence can prove damaging. Here are the ill-effects that need your attention:

Reduced real-life social interaction

Emotional detachment

Increased anxiety

Decision-making dependency

AI can help, but overuse can disrupt the balance between actual creativity and reduced time taken to execute a task.

Also Read: India's First Government AI Clinic: What It Is And How Will It Improve Patient Care

Who Is Most At Risk?

The risk of AI addiction is higher in people who use it on a daily basis to make their lives simpler. Vulnerable groups of people that can be exposed to excess AI usage and possibly develop an addiction to it are the following:

Young adults

Remote workers

Individuals with loneliness or anxiety

Heavy tech users

How To Use AI In A Healthy Way

AI should be used in a healthy manner, as you need digital boundaries to be safe. Your brain is affected when AI usage becomes out of control and influences your behaviour.

Set time limits to have healthy boundaries.

Avoid emotional dependency as your emotional health needs human support.

Balance real conversations with actual people who are emotionally intelligent.

Use AI as a tool and not as a companion to avoid possible addiction.

When Should You Be Concerned?

Possible concern should arise when these conditions become the norm:

Daily dependency affecting routine

Avoiding real-world interactions

Emotional reliance

AI is useful, but balance is key; that requires mindful usage to be safe. You need to keep a self-check to ensure that you maintain a self-checklist to make sure you don't develop an addiction.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.