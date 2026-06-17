Many people in their 40s and 50s wear poor sleep like a badge of honour. Long workdays, family responsibilities, late-night scrolling and endless streaming sessions often push bedtime further into the night. While the consequences may seem limited to grogginess, irritability and low energy the next day, emerging research suggests the effects could extend much further, potentially influencing brain health decades later.

Scientists are increasingly uncovering a strong connection between sleep and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease. During sleep, the brain performs critical housekeeping functions, including clearing waste proteins that accumulate throughout the day. When sleep becomes chronically disrupted, these processes may become less efficient, allowing toxic proteins linked to Alzheimer's disease to build up over time.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 55 million people worldwide live with dementia, with Alzheimer's disease accounting for an estimated 60-70 per cent of cases. As populations age, understanding modifiable risk factors has become a major public health priority.

Experts, like Dr Manjari Tripathi, Head of Neurology, AIIMS, say that while genetics play a role, lifestyle factors, including sleep quality, may significantly influence long-term brain health. The good news? Sleep is one risk factor that can be improved.

How Poor Sleep Affects The Brain

Sleep is not simply a period of rest. It is a biologically active process during which the brain and body undergo critical repair and maintenance. According to the doctor, exposure to screens and bright light before bedtime can significantly disrupt this process.

"All excessive stimulation in the daytime, whether it be in the form of on-screen exposure to bright light, computer, mobile or tablet exposure, can impact sleep, particularly if these activities are carried out just before bedtime," Dr Tripathi explains. "Ideally, all screens should be off about an hour before bedtime so there is no impact on the secretion of melatonin. Melatonin is the natural hormone that promotes sleep. If you are exposed to bright lights from computers or mobile devices, melatonin secretion is suppressed, and sleep is delayed."

The Brain's Night-Time Cleaning System

One of the most important discoveries in sleep science over the past decade is the role of the glymphatic system. Dr Tripathi explains: "Sleep is very important right from childhood till old age. During sleep, a particular organ system opens up, which is known as the glymphatics. The glymphatics open up only in stage 3 sleep and deep sleep. When these glymphatics open up, they act as vacuum suction pumps for pulling out toxins in the brain, including amyloid beta, which causes Alzheimer's disease."

Research published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) supports this concept. Scientists have found that the glymphatic system becomes significantly more active during sleep, helping remove metabolic waste products from the brain, including amyloid-beta and tau proteins associated with Alzheimer's disease.

"If we do not sleep well and do not go into deep sleep, the glymphatics will not open up properly, and these toxins will not be flushed out. They can build up in the brain, potentially leading to Alzheimer's dementia," Dr Tripathi says.

Why Midlife Sleep Matters

While Alzheimer's symptoms typically appear later in life, scientists believe the disease process may begin decades before symptoms become noticeable. A large study published in Nature Communications found that people in their 50s and 60s who regularly slept six hours or less per night had a higher risk of developing dementia compared to those who slept seven hours or more.

Experts increasingly view midlife as a critical period for protecting long-term brain health. Dr Tripathi emphasises that sleep should not be neglected at any age. "Sleep habits have to be sacrosanct, not just in the 40s and 50s. Teenagers actually need more than nine hours of sleep, but many are not getting that much. Sleep is very important right from childhood till old age," she explains.

Sleep Is A Modifiable Alzheimer's Risk Factor

Although age and genetics cannot be changed, several Alzheimer's risk factors can. "Yes, there are modifiable risk factors for Alzheimer's disease," Dr Tripathi says. "The most important include blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, obstructive sleep apnoea and insomnia. These are all modifiable risk factors and are largely lifestyle dependent."

The 2024 Lancet Commission on Dementia Prevention identifies hypertension, obesity, diabetes, physical inactivity and hearing loss among the important modifiable factors associated with dementia risk. Increasing evidence also points to sleep disturbances as an important contributor.

Obstructive sleep apnoea, a condition in which breathing repeatedly stops during sleep, has been associated with cognitive decline and increased dementia risk in several studies.

Sleep And Energy: More Than Just Brain Health

The benefits of sleep extend beyond memory and cognition. The doctor notes that sleep also plays an important role in cellular energy production. "Sleep is essential for energy and next-day activities because it improves mitochondrial efficiency. During sleep, mitochondria regenerate themselves, helping prepare the body for the next day's energy demands," Dr Tripathi says.

While the exact mechanisms continue to be studied, researchers agree that sleep is critical for maintaining metabolic function, immune health, emotional regulation and cognitive performance.

How Much Sleep Do You Really Need?

Most experts recommend that adults aim for seven to nine hours of sleep each night. According to Dr Tripathi, "Sleep of seven to eight hours is non-negotiable. It is sacrosanct."

Good sleep hygiene includes:

Maintaining a consistent sleep schedule

Limiting screen exposure before bedtime

Avoiding caffeine late in the day

Keeping the bedroom cool, dark and quiet

Exercising regularly

Seeking treatment for sleep disorders such as sleep apnoea

Poor sleep in your 40s and 50s may seem harmless today, but growing evidence suggests it could have lasting consequences for brain health. Deep sleep plays a crucial role in clearing toxic proteins linked to Alzheimer's disease, supporting memory formation and maintaining overall cognitive function.

While no single factor determines whether someone develops dementia, prioritising sleep may be one of the simplest and most effective ways to protect long-term brain health. As experts emphasise, sleep is not a luxury, it is a biological necessity that helps preserve not only energy and mood, but also a resilient brain for years to come.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.