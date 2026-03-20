Matcha vs Coffee: Which One Has More Caffeine And What It Does To Your Body

When it comes to a daily energy boost, both matcha and coffee are popular choices. But if you are wondering which one has more caffeine and how each affects your body, the answer is not as straightforward as it seems. Both beverages contain caffeine, but they differ in how much they provide and how your body responds to them. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, an eight-ounce serving of brewed coffee contain an average caffeine around 100 milligrams, with stronger brews often exceeding that. The USDA does not provide standardised nutritional data for matcha, but a 2020 review in the journal Molecules reported that matcha powder contains between 19 and 44 milligrams of caffeine per gram. Since one teaspoon of matcha powder is typically used per serving, that translates to roughly 38 to 88 milligrams of caffeine in a single cup.

Which Has More Caffeine?

On average, a cup of Coffee contains more caffeine per serving than Matcha. A standard cup of coffee may contain around 80 to 100 mg of caffeine, while a serving of matcha typically provides 30 to 70 mg, depending on the quality and preparation. However, the fact you should consider is that matcha uses the entire tea leaf in powdered form, which means it delivers a more concentrated source of nutrients compared to regular green tea.

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How Caffeine Affects Your Body

Caffeine is a natural stimulant that affects the central nervous system. It helps increase alertness, improve focus and reduce fatigue. Both matcha and coffee can boost energy levels, but they do so in slightly different ways due to their composition.

The Coffee Effect: Quick Energy Boost

Coffee is known for providing a rapid spike in energy. This is because caffeine in coffee is absorbed quickly into the bloodstream. As a result, you may feel more alert within minutes. However, this quick boost can sometimes be followed by a sudden drop in energy, often referred to as a "crash." In some people, coffee may also cause jitters, increased heart rate or anxiety, especially when consumed in large amounts and on a daily basis.

The Effect of Matcha

As per a study published in the journal Nutrients, Matcha contains an amino acid called L-theanine, which works alongside caffeine. This combination leads to a slower, more sustained release of energy. Instead of a sharp spike, matcha provides a calmer and longer lasting alertness. L-theanine may also promote relaxation and reduce stress, helping balance the stimulating effects of caffeine.

Impact On Focus And Mood

Both beverages can improve concentration, but matcha is often associated with more stable focus. Coffee may enhance alertness quickly, making it useful for short bursts of productivity. Matcha, on the other hand, may support longer periods of calm focus without the same intensity of stimulation.

Effects On Digestion And Hydration

Coffee can sometimes irritate the stomach lining and increase acid production, which may lead to discomfort in sensitive individuals. Matcha is generally considered gentler on the stomach and may also provide antioxidants that support overall health. However, both drinks can have mild diuretic effects, so it is important to stay hydrated.

Also read: Worried Coffee Is Ruining Your Sleep? Research Suggests The Effect May Be Limited

Which One Should You Choose?

The choice between matcha and coffee depends on your preferences and how your body reacts to caffeine. If you prefer a strong and immediate energy boost, coffee may be more suitable. If you are looking for sustained energy with fewer jitters, matcha could be a better option. Coffee usually has a higher amount of caffeine compared to matcha. Caffeine provides a quick boost of energy. Matcha, although it has less caffeine, provides a balanced effect because of the presence of L-theanine.

Both coffee and matcha can be a healthy addition to your lifestyle if taken in moderation. Knowing the effects of both on your body will help you decide which one is best for your energy needs.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.