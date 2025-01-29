7 Health Benefits Of Consuming An Antioxidant-Rich Diet

Antioxidants are molecules that help your body fight off harmful free radicals. Several plant-based foods are naturally loaded with antioxidants. Common antioxidants include vitamins A, C and E, selenium, flavonoids, flavones and various phytochemicals found in fruits and vegetables. Antioxidants neutralize free radicals and reduce oxidative stress, lowering the risk of chronic diseases and supporting overall health. Consuming an antioxidant-rich diet benefits your overall health in more ways than one. Here, let's discuss some of these.

Health benefits of an antioxidant-rich diet

1. Improves skin health

Antioxidants help reduce the signs of ageing and improve overall skin health. Foods rich in antioxidants help protect the skin from damage caused by UV rays and pollution.

2. Reduces risk of chronic conditions

Antioxidants reduce oxidative stress and protect cells from damage. A diet high in antioxidants helps reduce the risk of chronic diseases, including diabetes, cancer, and heart disease.

3. Heart health

A diet rich in antioxidants supports cardiovascular health by improving blood vessel function, reducing LDL cholesterol oxidation, and lowering blood pressure, all of which contribute to a healthier heart.

4. Enhances cognitive function

Some studies suggest that antioxidants may help prevent age-related cognitive decline and reduce the risk of developing conditions like Alzheimer's.

5. Boosts immunity

Antioxidants, particularly vitamins C and E, support the immune cell function, thus improving the body's ability to fight against infections.

6. Supports eye health

Many antioxidants can help boost eye health. Adding these to your diet can help prevent or delay age-related macular degeneration.

7. Helps with weight loss

Most fruits and vegetables are loaded with antioxidants and fibre. These are usually low in calories, making them excellent choices for weight management and promoting a healthy metabolism.

Food sources

Berries, coffee, green tea, dark chocolate and bell pepper are some excellent sources of antioxidants. Some other sources include oranges, papaya, nuts and seeds, leafy green vegetables and pomegranate.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.