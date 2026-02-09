Green Tea Vs Matcha: Which One Should You Be Consuming?

From lattes to cupcakes to ladoos, matcha has become a trendy ingredient that excites health enthusiasts everywhere. However, green tea was once in the spotlight, and many still incorporate it into their daily routines. Both green tea and matcha are derived from the Camellia sinensis plant, but they differ significantly in how they are grown, processed, and consumed. Recently, due to the hype surrounding matcha, many people are considering replacing their regular green tea with it. But is this change truly worth it? Let's explore which option might be right for you.

Key difference between green tea and matcha

Green tea

Green tea leaves are harvested, quickly steamed or pan-fired to prevent oxidation, and then rolled and dried. The result is a beverage made by steeping the leaves in hot water, which extracts beneficial compounds while leaving the leaves behind. Green tea is lower in caffeine than black tea and has a range of health benefits due to its high levels of antioxidants, particularly catechins.

Matcha

Matcha is a type of powdered green tea that is made from shade-grown tea leaves. These leaves are stone-ground into a fine powder, which means that when you consume matcha, you are ingesting the whole leaf rather than just an infusion. This allows for a higher concentration of nutrients, including antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. Matcha generally has a higher caffeine content compared to regular green tea, leading to a more sustained energy boost.

Green tea vs. Matcha: Which one is healthier?

In general, matcha is often considered to be healthier than regular green tea because it contains more antioxidants, particularly EGCG (epigallocatechin gallate), along with higher amounts of vitamins and minerals. The powdered form means that the nutrients are more readily available to your body. However, both beverages offer significant health benefits, and the choice between them can depend on personal preference and individual health goals.

"They are from the same plant. The difference is how you drink the leaf. Green tea is leaf water in which you steep leaves, then remove them. Matcha is like a leaf smoothie, and you drink the powdered leaf," explains Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities. "Both promote a sense of calm alertness because they contain L-theanine, which balances the stimulating effect of caffeine."

Which one should you choose?

Choose matcha if you want:

A potent antioxidant boost

Improved focus

Support for weight management and metabolism

More sustained energy without the coffee crash

Choose green tea if you prefer:

A milder taste

A light, hydrating everyday beverage

Something more affordable and easier to prepare

Lower caffeine content if you are sensitive to it

"If your goal is gentle, calm, regular green tea is good. If you want stronger focus with sustained energy, matcha is better," Dr. Sethi mentioned in an Instagram post.

Matcha contains higher amounts of antioxidants called catechins, particularly EGCG, and has more caffeine because you consume the whole leaf. However, its strong grassy flavor may not appeal to everyone. While matcha is a concentrated form of green tea, both beverages help reduce inflammation, promote weight loss, and improve mental clarity.

Ultimately, the choice comes down to personal preference and how each fits into your lifestyle. There's no need to completely replace green tea with matcha, you can enjoy both alternately!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.