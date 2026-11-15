Ate Too Much Mithai This Diwali? 5 Simple Tips To Get Your Health Back On Track

Diwali celebrations often come with generous servings of mithai, namkeen and festive meals. The overeating on special occasions may leave people feeling bloated and sluggish once the festivities are over. However, getting back on track does not mean resorting to detox drinks, crash diets or skipping meals.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares five simple steps to help the body return to its routine after the festive indulgence. The expert emphasises the importance of restoring balance without guilt or punishment.

1. Start by hydrating well

After a few days of sweets, salty snacks, rich food and irregular meal timings, getting back to regular hydration is a simple place to start. Drink water consistently through the day instead of relying on detox drinks or juices. Staying hydrated can also help you feel better if the festive meals have left you feeling heavy or sluggish.

2. Bring fibre back to your plate

If your festive diet was heavier on mithai and namkeen and lighter on fruits and vegetables, it is time to restore the balance. Add fibre-rich foods such as fruits, vegetables and whole grains to your meals. These foods can support regular digestion and help your meals feel more satisfying.

There is no need to suddenly survive on salads. Simply bringing back the foods that may have been missing during the festive period can make a difference.

3. Make protein part of every meal

Protein can help make meals more filling and bring structure back to your routine. Include familiar sources such as dal, paneer, eggs and other protein-rich foods that fit into your usual diet.

Instead of trying to compensate for festive indulgence by eating less, focus on building balanced meals. The goal is to return to your normal eating pattern rather than punish yourself for what you ate during Diwali.

4. Get moving, but skip the punishment

You do not need an extreme workout to “burn off” Diwali food. Once you are back to your routine, start moving again in a way that feels comfortable. A workout, a run or even a simple walk can help you get back into an active rhythm.

The idea is consistency, not compensation. Exercise should not become a punishment for enjoying festive food.

5. Give sleep a priority

Late-night celebrations and disrupted schedules can leave you feeling tired even after the festivities are over. Getting back to regular sleep timings gives your body time to rest and recharge.

Most importantly, do not carry guilt into the post-Diwali routine. A few days of indulgence will not undo your long-term health goals. The focus should simply be on returning to balance, one meal, one workout and one good night's sleep at a time.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.