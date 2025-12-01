Lesser Known Signs And Symptoms Of Zinc Deficiency You Shouldn't Ignore

Zinc is an essential trace mineral that plays a significant role in various physiological functions within the body. It is vital for the proper functioning of immune cells, helping to fight off infections and diseases. Zinc also plays a crucial role in skin integrity and structure, promoting healing of wounds and injuries. Additionally, it is involved in the synthesis of proteins and DNA, making it essential for growth and development.

Zinc also contains antioxidant properties that protect cells from oxidative stress and inflammation. It plays a role in hormone production, including insulin, which is important for glucose metabolism. Despite its importance, zinc deficiency affects many individuals and may cause some unpleasant symptoms. Here, let's discuss some of these.

Signs and symptoms of zinc deficiency

In an Instagram video, Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, says that the "first signs of zinc deficiency are loss of taste and smell or slow wound healing." Other symptoms include:

1. Poor immunity

Low zinc levels can lead to increased susceptibility to infections, colds, and illnesses due to a compromised immune system.

2. Hair loss

Poor zinc levels can affect hair follicles and contribute to thinning or loss of hair.

3. Slow wound healing

"Zinc plays a crucial role in tissue repair and immune signalling, which is why low zinc can take you longer to recover from cuts or infection," said Dr. Sethi.

4. Changes in taste and smell

Since zinc is necessary for the proper functioning of taste and smell sensory cells, its deficiency can reduce the ability to taste or smell, known as hypogeusia or hyposmia.

5. Skin issues

Zinc deficiency can contribute to dermatitis or rashes, particularly around the face and scalp.

6. Digestive issues

Symptoms like loss of appetite, diarrhea, or gastrointestinal issues can also indicate zinc deficiency. However, these can be associated with other health conditions as well.

7. Cognitive dysfunction

Zinc deficiency can affect cognitive functions, leading to problems with memory and attention.

8. Fatigue

Chronic fatigue or lethargy may be experienced due to compromised body functions.

9. Growth and development issues

In children, zinc deficiency can lead to stunted growth and developmental delays.

Tips to boost zinc levels in the body:

"Pumpkin seeds, chickpeas, lentils and cashews are great plant-based sources. If you eat seafood, oysters are the richest natural source," Dr. Sethi said.

To maintain adequate zinc levels, consider the following dietary and lifestyle tips:

1. Eat zinc-rich foods like:

Meat (beef, pork, and lamb)

Seafood (especially oysters, which are particularly high in zinc)

Legumes (chickpeas, lentils, beans)

Nuts and seeds (pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, and cashews)

Whole grains (quinoa, oats, and brown rice)

Dairy products (milk, cheese, and yogurt)

2. Consider supplementation

If dietary intake is insufficient, consider zinc supplements. However, consult with a healthcare provider before starting any supplement, as excessive zinc can lead to toxicity.

3. Avoid phytates

Some plant-based foods contain phytates, which can inhibit zinc absorption. Soaking, sprouting, or fermenting whole grains and legumes can reduce phytate levels and enhance zinc absorption.

4. Improve gut health

A healthy gut microbiome can improve nutrient absorption, including zinc. Incorporate probiotics and fibre-rich foods for better gut health.

5. Limit alcohol consumption

Excessive alcohol intake can interfere with zinc absorption and increase the risk of deficiency.

6. Monitor medications

Certain medications can interfere with zinc absorption. Check with your doctor if you're on long-term medications to assess their impact on zinc levels.

Follow these measures to maintain healthy zinc levels for optimal health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.