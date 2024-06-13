Zinc Deficiency: Know Hidden Signs And Symptoms

Zinc deficiency can trigger skin changes and contribute to eczema

Zinc is an essential nutrient that plays many vital roles in your body. it is naturally found in several plant and animal-based foods. Zinc keeps your immune system strong, promotes wound healing, improves skin health, reduces inflammation and helps with cell growth. Shellfish, nuts, meat, fish, legumes, dairy products, eggs, whole grains and some vegetables are good sources of zinc. However, if you don't consume enough zinc it can contribute to some unpleasant symptoms and affect your overall health. Here are some hidden signs and symptoms of zinc deficiency that you shouldn't ignore.

Hidden signs and symptoms of zinc deficiency

Zinc deficiency can contribute to poor immunity, making you prone to frequent illnesses. One might also experience appetite loss and delayed growth.

It can also trigger skin changes and contribute to eczema.

Deficiency of zinc can also contribute to the following symptoms:

Hair loss

Slow healing of wounds

Unintentional weight loss

Sexual dysfunction

Low energy levels

Diarrhea

Vision-related issues

Zinc daily requirement

According to the National Institutes of Health, adult males require 11mg and adult females require 8mg of zinc per day. Pregnant women and breastfeeding require some extra quantity in a day which is 11mg and 12mg respectively.

If you have been experiencing the above-mentioned symptoms, talk to your healthcare expert. Get your levels checked and take supplements only when prescribed.

Zinc toxicity

Deficiency of zinc can contribute to several health issues. Similarly, overdose can also lead to some negative side effects. Some of these include:

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Abdominal cramps

Headaches

Add enough zinc-rich foods to your diet for optimal health. But do not overdose on supplements. One should take supplements only when prescribed.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.