Women Should Add These Zinc-Rich Foods To Their Diet For Better Health

Incorporating zinc-rich foods into the diet is important for overall health, particularly for women, as zinc plays a crucial role in various bodily functions including immune function, wound healing, DNA synthesis, and reproductive health. Keep reading as we share the many benefits of consuming zinc-rich foods for women.

Zinc-rich foods women should consume regularly:

1. Poultry

Chicken and turkey are good sources of zinc, which is essential for proper immune function, wound healing, and cell growth. Choose skinless, lean cuts of poultry and prepare them by grilling, baking, or roasting.

2. Legumes

Legumes are rich in zinc and provide a host of other nutrients such as fibre, protein, and antioxidants. Zinc from legumes supports immune function and helps maintain healthy skin. Incorporate legumes into salads, soups, stews, or curries for a nutritious boost.

3. Seeds

Seeds such as pumpkin seeds, hemp seeds, and sunflower seeds, particularly pumpkin seeds, are rich in zinc and also provide healthy fats, fibre, and antioxidants. Zinc from seeds supports immune function and may help regulate hormone levels. Enjoy seeds as a snack, add them to yogurt, salads, or homemade granola, or sprinkle them over dishes for added crunch and nutrition.

4. Nuts

Nuts such as cashews, almonds, and pine nuts are a good source of zinc, along with healthy fats, protein, and fibre. Zinc from nuts supports immune function and aids in wound healing. Enjoy nuts as a snack, sprinkle them over salads or oatmeal, or use them as a topping for yogurt or smoothie bowls.

5. Dairy products

Dairy products like cheese and yogurt contain zinc, calcium, and protein, which are essential for bone health, immune function, and muscle repair. Include moderate amounts of dairy products in your diet, opting for low-fat or non-fat options to reduce saturated fat intake.

6. Whole grains

Whole grains are a source of zinc as well as fibre, vitamins, and minerals. Zinc from whole grains supports immune function and helps regulate appetite and metabolism. Incorporate whole grains into meals such as salads, stir-fries, soups, or as a side dish with lean protein and vegetables.

7. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate contains zinc along with antioxidants like flavonoids, which have been linked to numerous health benefits including improved heart health and cognitive function. Enjoy dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa content in moderation as a treat or dessert.

8. Eggs

Eggs are a good source of zinc as well as high-quality protein, vitamins, and minerals. Zinc from eggs supports immune function, aids in wound healing, and helps maintain healthy skin and hair. Include eggs in your diet by enjoying them boiled, scrambled, poached, or as part of dishes like omelettes or frittatas.

For optimal health benefits, it's important to consume a varied and balanced diet that includes a combination of these zinc-rich foods along with other nutrient-dense foods. Additionally, cooking methods that retain the nutritional content of foods, such as steaming, baking, or grilling, are preferable to frying or deep-frying. If you have specific dietary concerns or health conditions, it's recommended to consult with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian for personalised dietary advice.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.