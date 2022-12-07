White Lines On Nails? It Could Be A Sign Of Zinc Deficiency, Here's What You Should Do

Zinc helps maintain a healthy immune system

Have you ever noticed white spots or lines on your nails? These vertical and horizontal marks are commonly seen in many and are often ignored. Some link this to calcium deficiency in the body while others say that there is nothing to worry about. However, according to nutritionist Pooja Makhija, those white lines develop as a result of zinc deficiency and not calcium as popularly believed. In her latest Instagram Reel, the nutritionist explains how zinc plays a crucial role in various body functions and when and what zinc supplements should one take.

Signs and symptoms of zinc deficiency visible on nails

Describing it as a "micro, trace mineral", Pooja Makhija says that zinc is a crucial mineral as our body can't save it. Vital organs such as heart, lungs and other body parts including bones and even enzymes need zinc, she adds.

While there are plenty of natural sources of zinc, the nutritionist shares that the mineral attaches itself to the protein in the body and "70% of the circulating zinc is attached to protein, albumin."

To make up for the low zinc in the body, one can take zinc supplements. As per the nutritionist, zinc is a miracle mineral that can treat chronic health problems and improve symptoms overnight. Besides the white lines on nails, you can opt for a zinc supplement if you are facing other issues such as a fragile immune system, difficulty sleeping, low sex drive or mood, unexplained wrinkles on hand ana face, delayed healing, breaking out easily or accelerated macular degeneration.

Pooja Makhija also lists some types of zinc supplements found in the market.

Zinc gluconate - It is used in cold remedies like lozenges and nasal sprays and is one of the most over-the-counter forms of zinc.

Zinc acetate - This supplement is also added to cold lozenges and helps speed up recovery.

Zinc sulphate - It helps treat zinc deficiency and is also effective in reducing the severity of acne.

Zinc picolinate - According to the nutritionist, a study suggests that this supplement of zinc is absorbed better by the body than others.

Zinc orotate - It is another common zinc supplement in the market.

Zinc citrate - While this supplement also absorbs better, it also has a less bitter and more appealing taste.

When it comes to the dosage of these zinc supplements, Pooja Makhija says that it depends upon one's dietary intake and the type of supplement chosen. Before going for any supplement, one is advised to consult their nutritionist.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.