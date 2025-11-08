Morning, Noon, Or Night? Nutritionist Explains The Right Time To Take Supplements

We have often seen our doctor be very particular about when we take medicines: before meals, after meals, or right before bed? The same logic applies to your supplements too. Timing plays a crucial role in how well they work. Some should never be taken together, while others need food (or an empty stomach) to be absorbed properly. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has discussed when to take what pill for the best results. Alongside a video posted on Instagram, she writes, “It's not just what you pop, it's when you pop it! Clock your supplements right, and your body will thank you later. Because yes, supplements have schedules too!”

In the video, she says, “You know what they say, popping supplements is easy. But timing them right, that's the real flex.” And indeed, your body's circadian cycle influences everything from metabolism to nutrient absorption.

Here's your ultimate cheat sheet to boss your supplement game, according to the nutritionist-

Magnesium: In the clip, Nmami shares, “Take it an hour before bed. It's your sleep whisperer. Night wipe guaranteed.” Vitamin D: The nutritionist suggests popping them always with breakfast, because “morning sunshine isn't just a phrase, it's a science”. Calcium: Nmami says, “Split it between morning and night. Your bones will thank you.” Probiotics: These should always be taken on an empty stomach to “give those good bacteria a red carpet entry”. Omega-3s: The nutritionist suggests pairing them with fat-rich meals as “that's how it gets absorbed better”. B-Complex: Also known as “your energy kickstarter”, they should be taken early morning, as per the nutritionist. Vitamin E: She says, “Right after meals. It loves hanging out with fats.” Zinc: She instructs, “Keep it two hours away from iron. Because these two cannot stand each other.”

At the end of the video, Nmami emphasises listening to your body clock to align the timing of the supplements with their absorption rates. “So remember, what time you take the supplement is just as important as what supplement you take. So get the dose right and let your body clock do its magic,” she concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.