Falling Sick Frequently? Nutritionist Suggests Zinc as the Immune Boost You Might Be Missing

As temperatures drop, many of us are more susceptible to coughs, colds and sneezing bouts, even if we avoid cold foods and drinks. While Vitamin C is often praised for its immune-boosting properties, the role of Zinc in supporting immunity is just as crucial but less commonly recognized. Known as an “immune system equalizer,” Zinc plays a significant role in strengthening the body's defences, helping it fight off infections more effectively. Incorporating Zinc rich foods or supplements into your diet can be a proactive step in staying healthy during cold and flu season.

"Most people are deficient in the mineral zinc and therefore they keep falling sick very frequently. They have frequent cough, cold, infections," Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee says in an Instagram video.

She describes Zinc as an "immune system equalizer" and informs that it supports immunity. "We all need zinc. It supports the body in such a way that it does not allow the immune system to either over-react or under-react," she says.

For those who frequently fall ill, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee recommends increasing zinc intake to boost immunity. She suggests, "Either take foods that are rich in zinc, like pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, or you could take zinc supplements in the form of multivitamins -- or plain zinc supplements."

She notes that these things are very easily available in the market.

In her caption, Anjali Mukerjee writes, "Falling sick a little too often? Frequent coughs and colds might signal a zinc deficiency. Zinc plays a vital role in balancing our immune response, helping our body fight infections effectively."

A deficiency in zinc can lead to issues like hair loss, unintentional weight loss, low energy, digestive problems and even sexual dysfunction. According to the National Institutes of Health, adult males need 11 mg daily, while adult females require 8 mg. Pregnant and breastfeeding women need slightly higher amounts, at 11 mg and 12 mg, respectively, to support their health and that of their child.

Zinc, an essential nutrient, plays a vital role in overall health and is naturally present in various plant and animal-based foods. In addition to supporting immune function, zinc promotes wound healing, enhances skin health, reduces inflammation and aids in cell growth. Common sources include dairy products, whole grains, certain vegetables, shellfish, nuts, meat, fish, legumes and eggs.

