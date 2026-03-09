Kunjal Kriya For Detox: Does This Yogic Practice Really Work?

In the world of natural methods to detox your body, Kunjal Kriya has gained significant attention. In recent times, many well known personalities have claimed to adopt it. This practice is often promoted in yoga circles as a food pipe cleansing technique. Kunjal Kriya involves drinking lukewarm salt water and voluntarily inducing vomiting to flush out the stomach. Supporters claim it helps detoxify the body, improve digestion, and even enhance respiratory health. As per the study in the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine, it is a therapeutic practice used to manage conditions like bronchial asthma and upper respiratory tract issues. More importantly, is it safe? Here is what you should know.

What Is Kunjal Kriya?

Kunjal Kriya, also known as Vaman Dhauti, is a traditional yogic cleansing method described in classical yoga texts such as the Hatha Yoga Pradipika. "In this practice, a person drinks several glasses of warm saline water on an empty stomach and then stimulates the gag reflex to expel the water. The aim is to cleanse the stomach of excess mucus, acid and undigested material,"says Dr Ganesh Chaudhary, Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), PHC, Darbhanga, Bihar. Practitioners typically perform it early in the morning under guidance.

Why Is It Considered A Detox Method?

In yogic philosophy, cleansing practices known as shatkarmas are believed to purify the body and prepare it for advanced breathing and meditation practices. According to Dr Chaudhary, Kunjal Kriya is thought to:

Remove excess mucus from the stomach

Reduce acidity

Improve digestion

Clear respiratory passages

Promote a feeling of lightness

However, these claims are largely based on traditional practice rather than extensive modern scientific evidence.

What Does Science Say?

From a medical perspective, the body already has highly efficient detox systems. Organs such as the liver, kidneys and digestive tract naturally eliminate toxins. There is limited scientific research proving that induced vomiting through Kunjal Kriya removes toxins more effectively than the body's natural processes.

Some practitioners report temporary relief from acidity or indigestion, but healthcare professionals caution that regularly inducing vomiting may irritate the stomach lining and throat.

Risk Factors

While occasional supervised practice may be tolerated by some individuals, there are potential risks. Repeated vomiting can irritate the oesophagus and lead to inflammation. Salt water intake in large amounts may disturb electrolyte balance. People with conditions such as high blood pressure, stomach ulcers or hernias may face additional complications. Frequent vomiting can also damage tooth enamel due to exposure to stomach acid. For these reasons, medical experts advise against attempting the practice without proper guidance.

Who Should Avoid It?

Dr Chaudhary says that certain individuals should not attempt Kunjal Kriya, including those with:

Gastric ulcers High blood pressure Heart disease Hernia Pregnancy Severe acid reflux

Anyone considering the practice should consult a qualified yoga therapist or healthcare professional first.

Are There Safer Ways To Support Detox?

Instead of relying on extreme cleansing practices, experts recommend habits that naturally support the body's detox systems. These include staying hydrated, eating fibre rich foods, exercising regularly and getting enough sleep. A balanced diet with fruits, vegetables and whole grains supports liver and kidney function far more effectively than sudden cleansing routines.

Kunjal Kriya is a traditional yogic cleansing practice with deep roots in ancient yoga philosophy. While some practitioners believe it helps relieve acidity and improve digestion, scientific evidence supporting its detox benefits remains limited. Because the practice involves induced vomiting, it carries potential risks if done improperly. If you are curious about yogic cleansing techniques, it is best to learn them under trained supervision and prioritise safe, sustainable habits that support the body's natural detox mechanisms.

