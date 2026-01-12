What Is A Hernia? Doctor Lists Everyday Activities That Might Increase Your Risk

Hernias often begin subtly. It is so subtle in nature that many people often mistake the early signs as muscle strain or fatigue. What may seem to start as a small bulge or mild discomfort can slowly develop into persistent pain and functional limitation if left untreated. Understanding the everyday risks, recognising warning signs early, and opting for timely laparoscopic repair can prevent such complications and ensure a smoother recovery.

What Is a Hernia?

A hernia often takes place when an internal organ or tissue tries to push through a weakened area of muscle or connective tissue. These areas are most commonly found in the abdomen or the groin area. Based on where it is, they can be segregated as follows:

Common types of hernia include:

Inguinal hernia (groin)

Umbilical hernia (near the navel)

Incisional hernia (at a previous surgical site)

Hiatal hernia (upper stomach pushing into the chest)

Hernias do not resolve on their own and tend to enlarge over time if untreated.

Everyday Activities That Increase Risk

As common as everyday tasks are some of the main risks associated with hernias. Hernia can happen when you do things like lift heavy things without the right support, twist suddenly, or work out hard. Even things that seem harmless, like coughing all the time because you smoke or have lung problems, can put a lot of stress on the abdominal muscles.

Other than that, workplace demands also can be a reason sometimes. Also, what matters the most is the nature of job that requires manual labour, long hours of standing, or frequently heavy lifting increases the possibility of developing a hernia. Similarly, sedentary habits that weaken core muscles can also raise the risk, as the abdominal wall loses strength and resilience.

Warning Signs You Should Not Ignore

Early symptoms are often mild but become more noticeable with time.

Common warning signs include:

A visible bulge in the groin or abdomen

Discomfort or pain while one is standing, bending, or lifting

A feeling of heaviness or pressure at the probable affected site

Pain that worsens post physical activity

A bulge that seemingly reduces when lying down (early stages)

Red flag symptoms requiring urgent medical attention:

Random severe pain

Redness or tenderness over the bulge

Feeling of nausea or vomiting

A hernia that develops into a hard piece or becomes irreducible

Why Early Treatment Matters

Delaying treatment in the beginning often allows the hernia to enlarge, making the needed treatment or surgery more complex and the recovery time longer. Early intervention helps prevent complications and reduces the risk of sudden emergencies that may require urgent surgery.

Importantly, early treatment gives access to minimally invasive options, which are not always suitable for large or complicated hernias. In situations like this laparoscopic repair plays a key role.

Why Laparoscopic Hernia Repair Is Preferred

Laparoscopic hernia repair uses small incisions, a camera, and specialised instruments to repair the weakened area with precision.

Key advantages include:

Smaller incisions and minimal scarring

Less post-operative pain

Faster recovery and shorter hospital stay

Earlier return to normal activities and work

Better visualisation for the surgeon, especially in bilateral or recurrent hernias

Takeaway: Act Early, Recover Better

A hernia might appear harmless in its early stages, but it is a progressive condition that requires timely medical attention. Recognising everyday risks, responding to early warning signs, and opting for early laparoscopic repair can help avoid complications and ensure a quicker, more comfortable recovery. Now to treat hernia is much safer, faster, and less painful due to modern minimally invasive technology, making early action the smartest step toward long-term well-being.

(Dr. Manas Ranjan Tripathy, Senior Consultant - General and Minimal Access Surgery, Manipal Hospital Sarjapur)

