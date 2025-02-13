Oesophageal Cancer: Reduce Your Risk By Following These Hacks To Cure Acid Reflux

Oesophageal cancer is a type of cancer that occurs in the oesophagus, the long tube that connects the throat to the stomach. It typically develops in the cells lining the oesophagus and can be categorised into two main types: squamous cell carcinoma and adenocarcinoma. Chronic acid reflux, also known as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), can increase the risk of oesophageal cancer. This is because frequent exposure of the oesophageal lining to stomach acid can lead to a condition called Barrett's oesophagus, where the normal cells in the oesophagus change into a more cancer-prone type. Over time, this increases the likelihood of developing oesophageal cancer. However, managing acid reflux effectively through lifestyle and dietary changes can significantly reduce this risk. Keep reading as we share hacks you can follow to reduce risk.

7 Hacks to cure acid reflux and reduce the risk of oesophageal cancer

1. Include more anti-inflammatory foods in your diet

A diet rich in anti-inflammatory foods can help protect the oesophageal lining and reduce the risk of cancer. Incorporate foods like ginger, turmeric, green leafy vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and non-citrus fruits. Ginger, in particular, has natural anti-reflux properties that soothe the digestive system.

2. Elevate your head while sleeping

Lying flat can make it easier for stomach acid to travel up the oesophagus, worsening acid reflux symptoms at night. Raising the head of your bed by about 6 to 8 inches using bed risers or a wedge pillow can help keep stomach acid down while you sleep. This reduces nighttime acid exposure and minimises damage to the oesophageal lining.

3. Avoid trigger foods

Certain foods can weaken the lower oesophageal sphincter (LES), the muscle that prevents stomach acid from flowing back into the oesophagus. Common triggers include spicy foods, citrus fruits, tomatoes, chocolate, caffeine, carbonated drinks, and fatty foods.

4. Eat smaller, more frequent meals

Overeating puts extra pressure on the stomach, making acid reflux more likely. Instead of consuming large meals, opt for smaller portions throughout the day. This allows the stomach to digest food more efficiently and prevents excessive acid buildup, which can back flow into the oesophagus.

5. Don't lie down right after eating

Gravity plays a crucial role in keeping stomach acid where it belongs. Lying down immediately after eating can cause acid to flow back into the oesophagus. To prevent this, wait at least 2-3 hours before lying down or going to bed after a meal. Taking a light walk after eating can also aid digestion and reduce acid reflux.

6. Drink aloe vera juice

Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory properties that can help soothe and heal the oesophageal lining damaged by acid reflux. Drinking a small amount of aloe vera juice (about ¼ cup) before meals can help reduce irritation and neutralise stomach acid. Make sure to use pure, food-grade aloe vera juice to avoid any added sugars or artificial ingredients.

7. Chew sugar-free gum

Chewing gum stimulates saliva production, which helps wash down excess stomach acid and neutralises acidity in the oesophagus. Saliva also contains bicarbonate, which can naturally counteract stomach acid. Opt for sugar-free gum, preferably containing xylitol, to protect dental health while relieving acid reflux symptoms.

By following these hacks, you can effectively manage acid reflux, protect your oesophagus from damage, and lower the risk of oesophageal cancer.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.