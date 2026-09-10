It is always a good idea to keep a close watch on what you eat, especially when it comes to maintaining your gut health. It plays an important role in several aspects of our overall well-being, and what we eat can have a big impact on how it functions. Yet, we often find ourselves reaching for food simply for its taste, without giving much thought to how our dietary choices may affect our gut. If you also feel like your eating habits could use a reset, nutritionist Deepsikha Jain has a few suggestions. The health expert shared a video on Instagram, “Reprogram your gut in just 3 weeks.” Deepsikha says, “Give me 60 seconds and I'll tell you how you can transform and reprogram your gut in these 3 weeks.”

Week 1: Follow a low-FODMAP plan

For the first week, she recommends following a low-FODMAP plan, which involves avoiding gluten, legumes, sorbitol, sugar and even fibre. “These foods can be very tough to digest and get fermented in your stomach, causing more gut issues,” she explains.

Week 2: Strengthen the intestinal barrier

The second week focuses on strengthening the intestinal barrier. “By this time, you have to make sure that your gut lining is getting stronger,” she says. She recommends including foods such as olive oil, curcumin, ghee, apples and rice-based meals. According to her, these foods help produce butyric acid and have anti-inflammatory properties that can support gut health.

Week 3: Restore the microbes

The final week focuses on restoring nutrients and rebuilding the microbiome. For this, she suggests incorporating prebiotic foods such as bananas, mushrooms, cabbage, onions, cocoa, asparagus, garlic and flax seeds.

She also encourages adding probiotic foods such as raw cheese, kefir, sourdough, coconut yoghurt, sauerkraut, sour pickles and tempeh. “These can actually help you build a good microbiome and good gut health. So save this if you want to better your gut health in just three weeks,” she says.

You must take care of your gut!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.