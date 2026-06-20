When it comes to healthy eating, it is believed that good health starts with smart grocery choices. Instead of spending money on trendy supplements or expensive wellness products, many experts prefer investing in nutrient-dense foods that offer long-term health benefits.

In a recent social media post, nutritionist Deepsikha Jain shares three foods she never hesitates to spend money on. Calling them some of the most valuable investments for overall well-being, these everyday staples support gut health and provide essential nutrients. “If I was your nutritionist, then I would definitely ask you to invest a little bit more in these foods for your better health,” she says before revealing her favourites.

Greek Yoghurt

Her first choice is Greek yoghurt instead of regular curd. “This is slightly premium as compared to the curd that you get outside,” she says, explaining that she does not hesitate to pay a little extra for Greek yoghurt, as it has more protein and added probiotics that can improve gut health.

Dark Chocolate

Her second choice is good-quality dark chocolate. “This has to be 70% plus dark chocolate, and when you read the nutrition label, please make sure it has the shortest nutrition labels,” she suggests, adding that dark chocolate is rich in fibre and prebiotics that are great for the gut as well as for the brain.

Kombucha

Last but not least, the nutritionist explains her favourite on the list is a premium-quality kombucha that have very little sugar compared to other brands. “This is slightly expensive but totally worth it because it brings in so much more probiotics and beneficial bacteria for your gut,” she explains, suggesting that the ideal way to have kombucha is to drink it mid-meals as a beverage filler.

In a previous post, Deepsikha Jain shared her top 5 everyday food picks that are rich in polyphenols, which actually improve gut health. These foods include black seed, dark chocolate, garlic, fresh turmeric, and blueberries.

She also explained that these antioxidant-rich plant compounds act as a superpower for the microbiome by repairing the gut lining and fuelling good bacteria.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.