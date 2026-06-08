Belly fat is a major concern that most people have, as it is visible, and it forces people to re-evaluate their dietary habits that may be causing it. When it comes to belly fat reduction in the summer, the rising temperature can pose a challenge, as the gut becomes sluggish and deposits fats and stores them at a higher rate. But natural summer cooling foods that can help reduce belly fat, such as gond katira and sabja seeds, are beneficial for hydration and overall metabolism.

Research published in the Journal of Pharmacology and Pharmacodynamics highlights that controlled and timed doses of gond kaitra can aid in boosting metabolism and reducing belly fat. But the effect of it can depend on overall dietary and lifestyle habits. Basil seeds are rich in dietary fibre and mucilage (gel-forming compounds) that make them beneficial for promoting fullness.

What Is Gond Katira And How Does It Help In Summer?

Gond kaitra is a transparent gel-like substance that expands when soaked in water. It expands and needs to be consumed in a safe manner for its cooling properties, as it reduces body temperature that can spike in the summer heat.

Furthermore, it provides mild digestion support and has a low but direct link to belly fat loss as it completes hydration in the body. Reduction in belly fat is a byproduct, not the direct result of consuming gond katira.

What Are Sabja Seeds And Why Are They Popular For Weight Loss?

Sabja seeds or sweet basil seeds are tiny black seeds that expand after being soaked in water. They are ideally consumed for their high fibre content and promote fullness, which makes people control how much they eat. The high fibre content in sabja seeds keeps you full for longer, which reduces overall calorie intake and controls belly fat.

Gond Katira vs Sabja Seeds: Which Is Better For Belly Fat Loss?

When it comes to loss of belly fat, the research published in the International Journal of Unani and Integrative Medicine highlights that gond kaitra doesn't directly burn belly fat. It functions as a bulk laxative and gut-soothing agent, which is why it is used as a traditional medicinal gum. According to a review published in the Foods journal, details show that the fibre content and polysaccharides in sabja seeds can reduce fat formation.

Sabja seeds provide an advantage when it comes to appetite control and blood sugar regulation.

Gond katira poses an advantage when it comes to cooling and reduces heat-related fatigue.

Based on the research and absorption factor, sabja seeds are better for fat loss, while gond katira is better for body cooling.

Also Read: Nutritionist-Approved 6 Foods That Naturally Boost Skin Health

Can Summer Cooling Foods Really Reduce Belly Fat?

People need to understand that belly fat is a result of multiple factors that don't get reduced using a quick fat-burning method.

Weight loss depends on a complete calorie deficit that balances diet with physical activity levels.

Cooling foods can offer support indirectly, but when it comes to belly fat, you need to introduce the right dietary choices and keep overall hydration levels balanced.

Also Read: Jeera Water vs Methi Water: Which Morning Drink Burns Belly Fat Faster?

How To Use Gond Katira And Sabja Seeds For Best Results

You can consume gond katira and sabja seeds in a manner that doesn't hinder their absorbability.

Sabja Seeds

Soak in water

Add to lemon water / buttermilk.

Consume before meals

Gond Katira

Soak overnight

Add to milk or sherbet.

Best for hydration, not fat burning

Nmami Agarwal, Nutritionist explains, "Sabja seeds support satiety and digestion, which may aid weight management, while gond katira mainly helps cool the body and prevent dehydration."

Also Read: Can Having Coconut Water With Sabja Seeds Help Prevent Kidney Stones In Summer?

Who Should Avoid These?

Sabja seeds and gond katira need to be avoided when they are:

Overconsumption of sabja seeds needs to be avoided, as it can lead to bloating.

Diabetes patients need to monitor their intake.

Allergies (rare but possible), so performing a test before starting consumption is important.

The effect on belly fat after consumption of gond katira and sabja seeds is not equal. If you are looking for overall weight loss support, then you need to consume sabja seeds, but for better relief from the heat, you need to consume gond kaitra.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.