For years, cutting back on sugar has been considered one of the healthiest dietary changes a person can make. From weight loss plans to diabetes prevention strategies, reducing sugar intake is often recommended by health experts worldwide. However, new research suggests that completely eliminating sugar from the diet may not always be the best approach. A study presented at ENDO 2026, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting in Chicago, found that removing sucrose entirely from a low-fat diet may have unexpected effects on gut health, inflammation, and metabolism. Researchers investigated how a sugar-free diet affected metabolic health in laboratory mice. Their findings suggest that while excessive sugar consumption remains harmful, completely removing certain forms of sugar may also disrupt important biological processes. World Health Organisation (WHO), advise limiting "free sugars" (sugars added to foods and those naturally present in honey, syrups, and fruit juices) to less than 10% of total daily calories, with a target of below 5% for optimal health benefits.

What Did The Study Find?

The research team compared two groups of mice over a 16-week period. One group was fed by a low-fat diet containing sucrose, while the other received a similar low-fat diet with no sucrose at all. To understand the effects of sugar elimination, researchers measured several health markers, including glucose tolerance, insulin sensitivity, metabolic hormones, gut bacteria composition, and inflammation levels in the liver and colon. Surprisingly, mice on the sugar-free diet did not show significant differences in body weight compared to the control group. However, they experienced several negative metabolic changes.

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The animals that consumed no sucrose showed poorer blood sugar control, increased insulin resistance, disruptions in the gut microbiome, intestinal inflammation, and changes linked to fatty liver disease. According to Rasheed Ahmad, Ph.D., Principal Scientist and Head of the Immunology and Microbiology Department at the Dasman Diabetes Institute, the findings challenge the common assumption that completely removing sugar is always beneficial.

"Completely removing sucrose from a low-fat diet may unexpectedly disrupt gut health and promote inflammation and metabolic dysfunction, highlighting that balanced nutrition is more important than simply eliminating sugar," Ahmad said.

Why Does Gut Health Matter?

The gut microbiome refers to the trillions of bacteria, fungi, and other microorganisms that live in the digestive system. These microbes play a vital role in digestion, immune function, metabolism, and overall health.

Scientists increasingly recognise that maintaining a healthy balance of gut bacteria is essential for preventing chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, inflammatory bowel disease, and even certain mental health conditions. The new study suggests that eliminating sucrose entirely may alter this delicate balance.

Researchers observed significant changes in gut microbial populations among mice that followed the sugar-free diet. These disruptions were accompanied by increased inflammation in the intestines and liver, both of which are associated with metabolic disorders.

Does This Mean Sugar Is Healthy?

Health experts continue to emphasise that excessive consumption of added sugars is linked to obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and other health problems.

However, the study highlights an important distinction between reducing excess sugar and completely eliminating it. "The findings suggest that complete removal of sucrose from a low-fat diet may negatively affect gut microbiota and metabolic health," Ahmad explained. "The study highlights the importance of maintaining balanced dietary carbohydrates to support gut and immune homeostasis." In other words, the quality and balance of carbohydrates in the diet may be just as important as limiting excessive sugar intake.

What Could This Mean For Dietary Advice?

The researchers believe the findings may influence future nutrition recommendations. Current dietary guidance often focuses heavily on reducing sugar intake. While that advice remains important, the study suggests that extreme dietary restrictions may sometimes have unintended consequences.

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Instead of viewing foods as entirely "good" or "bad," experts increasingly advocate for balanced eating patterns that include a variety of nutrient-rich foods. "This research may influence future dietary recommendations by emphasizing the importance of maintaining a healthy gut microbiome rather than focusing only on sugar restriction," Ahmad said. He added that a better understanding of the relationship between diet and gut bacteria could help improve strategies for preventing metabolic disorders, fatty liver disease, and chronic inflammatory conditions.

Important Limitations

While the findings are intriguing, it is important to note that the research was conducted in mice, not humans. Animal studies often provide valuable insights, but human clinical trials are needed before definitive conclusions can be made. Experts also stress that the results should not be interpreted as a reason to consume more sugary foods. Instead, the study reinforces the idea that nutritional balance is often more beneficial than extreme dietary approaches. The new research suggests that completely eliminating sucrose from a low-fat diet may have unintended effects on gut health, inflammation, and metabolism. While cutting back excessive added sugar remains important, the findings indicate that balanced nutrition may be more beneficial than strict elimination. As scientists continue to explore the complex relationship between diet and the gut microbiome, one message remains clear: when it comes to nutrition, moderation and balance often outperform extreme restrictions.

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