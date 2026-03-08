Gut Reset To Reduced Inflammation: Nutritionist Explains The Benefits Of This 2-Ingredient Wellness Drink

Are you struggling with constant puffiness, inflammation or joint pain? Richa Doshi, a Mumbai-based nutrition expert, has shared the perfect recipe for your gut resets. Doshi is the founder of The Health Studio with approximately 16 years of experience in clinical nutrition and dietetics. According to her, the wellness drink - pomegranate and rosemary gut reset can reverse the effects of feeling puffy, bloated, or just not feeling your best lately.

On Instagram, she writes, “Sometimes your body just needs a simple reset,” and shares that this refreshing pomegranate and rosemary infused drink is light, hydrating and extremely simple to add to your routine.

Recipe For Pomegranate and Rosemary Gut Reset

According to the nutritionist, this 2-ingredient anti-inflammatory drink will solve your problem. Check out the recipe below -

Step 1: Lightly crush your pomegranate

Step 2: Add a small rosemary sprig (a small, woody stem featuring fragrant, needle-like leaves with notes of pine, citrus, and lavender)

Step 3: Pour some water into it and let it infuse for 10 minutes. She shares, “This is where the magic happens.”

Step 4: Later, simply strain and drink.

Calling the Pomegranate and Rosemary Gut Reset a “total game changer for your gut and your skin”, Richa Doshia further highlights the potential benefits of the same. She shares-

Pomegranate is rich in polyphenols that lower inflammatory markers like CRP.

Rosemary contains rosmarinic acid, which actually blocks inflammatory pathways and supports gut health, joints, and recovery.

Adding 1 Tablespoon Of Flaxseeds To Your Daily Diet

Previously, the dietitian also emphasised on why women should make one tablespoon of flaxseeds a regular part of their diet. She revealed five reasons in support of this, adding, “These tiny seeds can literally be your best friend, especially for girls.”

The 5 reasons to add flaxseeds to your daily diet include:

Supports Hormonal Balance

Boosts Heart Health

Improves Digestion

Helps Reduce Inflammation

Supports Healthy Weight Management

These simple dietary additions can result in significant benefits for the overall health of the body.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.