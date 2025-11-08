If there is one fruit that looks like a jewel box, it is the pomegranate. Those ruby-red arils bursting with juice are not just pretty to look at; they are also packed with serious health power. For centuries, pomegranates have been celebrated in ancient cultures for their healing and energising properties. But what really happens if you make pomegranate a part of your daily routine – say, for a month? Turns out, a lot. From glowing skin and a healthier heart to better memory and improved endurance, this fruit does more than just add colour to your breakfast bowl. Here's a little breakdown for you:

Also Read: What Happens To Your Body When You Eat Sugar For A Month

Here's What Happens When You Eat Pomegranate Every Day For A Month

Photo: Pexels

1. Your heart gets a boost

If there is one organ that loves pomegranates, it is your heart. A review published by the NIH reported that eight weeks of daily pomegranate juice consumption helped lower blood pressure and triglyceride levels in people undergoing hemodialysis. It even improved “good” HDL cholesterol while reducing oxidative stress and inflammation.

2. Your skin starts to glow

According to a placebo-controlled 2022 study, daily pomegranate extract supplementation may actually change the way your skin behaves. The research found that people who took oral pomegranate extract experienced fewer severe wrinkles, improved skin microbiome balance and reduced oil production.

3. You will feel less inflammation in the body

Photo: Pexels

Chronic inflammation is behind many modern problems – from fatigue to heart disease and diabetes. A report by Healthline credits punicalagins (the plant compounds found in pomegranate) for their ability to fight inflammation.

4. Your brain might feel sharper

Need better focus or memory? Pomegranate can help with that, too. According to a 2023 systematic review, consuming pomegranates daily can improve cognitive function and lower the risk of cognitive impairment. Another study cited by the NIH found that people who drank 230 mL of pomegranate juice daily for a year maintained their ability to learn and remember visual information.

5. Your gut gets happier

Gut health is a big deal, and pomegranates happen to be a great supporter. Pomegranates act like a prebiotic, feeding the good bacteria in your gut. They can increase beneficial gut bacteria, which can improve digestion and nutrient absorption. And since the arils are high in fibre, they help keep things moving smoothly and prevent constipation.

6. You may notice better blood sugar control

Photo: Pexels

For people with blood sugar concerns, pomegranate might help maintain balance. Eating pomegranate daily would not replace medication, but it could support a healthier metabolic balance – especially when paired with a balanced diet.

7. Your muscles recover faster after exercise

If you are into fitness, this one is for you. In one study, athletes who took pomegranate extract for 21 days showed lower levels of exercise-induced oxidative damage. Another study on trained cyclists found that pomegranate extract improved endurance and delayed fatigue. So, after a month, you might notice less soreness, better recovery and maybe even a few extra reps in the gym.

8. Your immune system gets stronger

Vitamin C is a well-known immune booster, and one average pomegranate gives you about 32% of your daily value, according to Healthline. The fruit is also rich in folate, potassium and antioxidants, all of which help your body fight infections and recover faster. Plus, the antimicrobial compounds in pomegranate may protect against harmful microorganisms that cause illnesses. Regular intake can help strengthen your body's natural defences, keeping those seasonal bugs at bay.

9. Your kidney function may improve

Photo: Pexels

Pomegranate extract may help prevent kidney stone formation by inhibiting mechanisms that lead to crystal buildup. It also helps regulate the levels of oxalates, calcium and phosphate – minerals that often cause stones. This makes pomegranate a gentle yet powerful detox fruit. Over a month, it may help your body flush out toxins more efficiently and keep your urinary system functioning smoothly.

Also Read: What Happens When You Eat Soaked Walnuts Every Day For A Month

10. You might lose a few kilos (the healthy way)

A 30-day study cited by the NIH found that pomegranate extract helped people with overweight and obesity lower their body weight, blood glucose, insulin, triglycerides and cholesterol levels. It even improved the ratio of LDL (bad) to HDL (good) cholesterol.

Pomegranate also acts as an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant, which means it supports your metabolism rather than just reducing calories.

So, go on and include pomegranate in your diet today!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.