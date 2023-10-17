10 Reasons Why Eating Pomegranate Seeds Are Good For You

Pomegranate seeds have been found to improve memory and enhance brain function

Pomegranate is a fruit that comes from the Punica granatum tree. It is known for its thick, reddish skin and juicy, red seeds inside. Pomegranate seeds, also called arils, are small, edible, and have a sweet and tangy taste.

Pomegranate seeds are generally considered healthy due to their nutritional content. They are rich in antioxidants, vitamins (such as vitamin C and K), and minerals (such as potassium). They also contain fibre, which is beneficial for digestion.

To eat pomegranate seeds, start by cutting off the crown of the fruit. Score the skin from top to bottom, and then gently break it apart into sections. Submerge the sections in a bowl of water and use your fingers to separate the seeds from the white pith while underwater. The seeds will sink to the bottom, while the pith floats. Drain and enjoy the seeds on their own or use them as a topping for salads, yogurt, or desserts.

It's important to note that some people find pomegranate seeds difficult to eat due to their crunchy texture or struggle with removing the seeds from the fruit. In such cases, pomegranate juice is also available as an alternative, offering similar health benefits. Read on as we share some common benefits of pomegranate seeds.

10 Benefits of eating pomegranate seeds:

1. High in antioxidants

Pomegranate seeds are packed with antioxidants, specifically polyphenols, which help fight against free radicals, reducing inflammation and protecting our cells from damage.

2. Cardiovascular health

Pomegranate seeds help lower blood pressure and reduce cholesterol levels, which can improve heart health and reduce the risk of heart disease.

3. Boosts immunity

Pomegranate seeds are loaded with vitamin C, which plays a crucial role in strengthening our immune system, helping us fight off infections and illnesses.

4. Anti-cancer properties

Pomegranate seeds contain compounds that have been shown to inhibit the growth of cancer cells, particularly in breast and prostate cancers.

5. Digestive health

The seeds are a good source of dietary fibre, which aids in digestion, prevents constipation, and promotes a healthy gut microbiome.

6. Anti-inflammatory effects

Research suggests that consuming pomegranate seeds can help reduce inflammation in the body, which is associated with chronic diseases such as arthritis and diabetes.

7. Skin health

The antioxidants in pomegranate seeds protect the skin from damage caused by UV rays and environmental factors, promoting a youthful and healthy complexion.

8. Cognitive function

Pomegranate seeds have been found to improve memory and enhance brain function, as they contain polyphenols that help protect the brain from oxidative stress.

9. Joint health

The anti-inflammatory properties in pomegranate seeds can help alleviate symptoms of arthritis, reducing joint pain and inflammation.

10. Weight management

Pomegranate seeds are low in calories and high in fibre, which can aid in weight loss and management by promoting feelings of fullness and reducing cravings.

These health benefits show how incorporating pomegranate seeds into our diet can improve overall well-being and support various aspects of our health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.