Shashi Tharoor Backs Digvijaya Singh Amid Row Over Praising BJP-RSS

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has backed senior colleague Digvijaya Singh's call for reforms within the party, asserting the need to strengthen the organisation, in the backdrop of a spiralling controversy over the latter's apparent praises for the BJP and its ideological parent Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Singh had last week highlighted the need for reforms and the decentralisation of power within the Congress in a public post, tagging Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi. While the public remark from a senior leader left the Congress embarrassed, it also underlined the growing discontent among veteran leaders.

The controversy erupted after Singh appreciated the RSS and BJP in an online post yesterday. Sharing a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi sitting on the floor near BJP veteran LK Advani, the Rajya Sabha MP said that a grassroots worker can grow within the BJP-RSS ecosystem to top posts like chief minister and prime minister.

Though Singh later clarified that he remained a staunch opponent of the RSS-BJP, the damage was already done. Already struggling after multiple electoral setbacks, the party appeared divided, with a large section of leaders emerging in favour of Singh. The Congress, however, asserted it differed with the Sangh ideology and "Gandhi's killers".

Tharoor, who has often been in the news over differences with his leaders, was asked this morning if he had a word with Singh and if he supported his calls for reforms within the party. On his way to attend an event to mark the 140th foundation day of the Congress, the Thiruvananthapuram MP remarked, "We are friends, and having a conversation is natural. The organisation must be strengthened - there is no question about it."

Pointing to the party's century-old history, he further told reporters that there's a lot to learn from it. "We have a 140-year history; there's a lot we can learn. I also want the organization to be strong. Discipline is essential. That's logical. There must be discipline within our organization," he added.

Singh's post sparked a debate over whether he, and a section of Congress leaders, believe that the RSS's discipline was its strength that offers a learning opportunity. Singh, however, clarified this morning he doesn't believe so.

"There's no need to learn anything from Gandhi's killers. I have been in the Congress and fought the communal forces in the Assembly or Parliament. I oppose their (RSS and BJP) ideology. I have been completely opposed to their ideology. But On strengthening the organization. Every organization needs strengthening.