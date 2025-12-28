"Oppose Their Ideology": Digvijaya Singh Clarifies Amid "RSS-BJP" Post Row

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh reiterated that he opposes the RSS and BJP's ideology, a day after an image he shared lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rise through organisational ranks sparked rumours of a crisis within the Congress.

Ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet on Saturday, Singh shared PM Modi's 1996 picture with senior BJP leader LK Advani. "It is very impactful. The way grassroots swayamsevaks of the RSS and workers of the Jan Sangh become Chief Minister and Prime Minister reflects the power of organisation," Singh said in a post on X. Singh had tagged Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, fuelling speculation about an internal message to party leadership.

After Singh's Saturday remark, several BJP leaders criticised the "open dissent" against Rahul Gandhi.

Singh on Sunday clarified, "Please understand one thing - I have been in the Congress party and have fought the communal forces whenever I was there in the Assembly or Parliament. I oppose their (RSS-BJP) ideology. But every organisation needs strengthening." In a reference to RSS' association with Nathuram Godse, the man who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi, Singh said there is "no need to learn anything from Gandhi's killers".

He also told NDTV on Saturday that his post was not meant as an advice to anyone in the Congress. "The power of the organisation is such that they can go from house to house and sell a comb to a bald person. They are so clever in this way. We need the same type of commitment from Congress workers," he said when asked whether Congress could learn from the RSS' organisational capabilities.

A week ago, Singh had had called for reforms within the Congress, advocating a more decentralised and pragmatic party structure. "Only problem is that it is not easy to 'convince' you," Singh said in a post, addressing Rahul Gandhi.

As the Congress observed its 140th Foundation Day on Sunday, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor backed Singh's call for reforms within the party, asserting the need to strengthen the organisation, in the backdrop of a spiralling controversy over the latter's remark. "We are friends, and having a conversation is natural. The organisation must be strengthened - there is no question about it. We (the Congress) have a 140-year history; there's a lot we can learn. I also want the organization to be strong. Discipline is essential," he added.