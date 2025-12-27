"RSS Workers Can Sell Comb To Bald Man": Digvijaya Singh Amid Row

Hours after he gifted the BJP ammunition through a post which was seen as praising the party and its ideological mentor, the RSS, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said he is against the Sangh's ideology because it does not follow the Constitution.

Speaking to NDTV, the Congress leader, however, also praised the RSS' organisational strength once again, saying its workers could sell a comb to a bald man.

On Saturday, the Rajya Sabha MP shared a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from 1995 in which he is seen sitting on the ground, near the feet of then BJP president LK Advani, during the swearing-in ceremony of Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel. In a post with the photo, Singh wrote he found it impressive that grassroots workers of the RSS and the BJP could rise to become the chief minister of a state and then the Prime Minister.

"This is the power of the organisation," he said.

The BJP latched on to the former chief minister's comments and said he was being critical of the "dictatorial and undemocratic" Congress.

"Will Rahul Gandhi show courage & react to the shocking Truth Bomb dropped by Shri. Digvijaya Singh's tweet which has totally exposed how Congress first family ruthlessly runs the party in a dictatorial manner and also how autocratic & undemocratic this Congress leadership is?" BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan asked.

"Digvijaya Singh openly dissents against Rahul Gandhi," Pradeep Bhandari, another BJP spokesperson, mocked.

Asked if his post was meant as advice for the Congress leadership, Singh told NDTV, "I have not given any advice to anyone. When I saw the photo, I was impressed by it. And I said that a person sitting on the floor, who is sitting at the feet of Advani ji, during the oath ceremony of Keshubhai Patel, becomes the chief minister and becomes the Prime Minister. This is the power of organisation."

Clarifying what he meant by his remarks, he asserted, "I am strongly opposed to the RSS ideology. Because they do not follow the Indian Constitution. RSS is an unregistered organisation, which does not fall under any law. And the way they spread hatred against minorities in our country... the way their organisation works, I am against it."

Pressed on whether he thought the Congress could learn from the RSS' organisational capabilities, the MP strongly agreed.

"Definitely. The power of the organisation is such that they can go from house to house and sell a comb to a bald person. They are so clever in this way. We need the same type of commitment from Congress workers," he said.

Rahul Gandhi Remarks

Singh's remarks caused more of a flutter on Saturday because they followed a post on December 19 in which he asked former Congress President Rahul Gandhi to ensure there is more decentralisation in the party. He had also noted that it is hard to "convince" Gandhi.

"Rahul Gandhi ji, you are absolutely 'Bang On' in matters of Socio-Economic Issues. Full Marks. But now please look at @INCIndia also. Like @ECISVEEP needs Reforms, So Does Indian National Congress. You have started with 'organisation creation'. But we need more Pragmatic Decentralised Functioning. I am sure you would do it because I know you can do it. Only problem is that it is not easy to 'convince' you," he wrote.