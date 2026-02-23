Low Haemoglobin? Follow These 6 Diet Tips To Boost Levels Naturally

It is a common misconception that feeling tired all the time is just a part of modern life. In reality, low haemoglobin, the protein in your red blood cells that carries oxygen, is one of the most frequent clinical findings worldwide. Along with constant fatigue, individuals with low haemoglobin levels experience weakness, pale skin, shortness of breath and various other health issues. Adequate haemoglobin (Hb) levels ensure that your cells receive enough oxygen to function optimally, which is vital for energy production, immune function, and overall vitality. Diet plays a crucial role in boosting haemoglobin levels. Consuming foods rich in iron, vitamin B12, folate, and vitamin C can help increase haemoglobin production and improve its efficiency. If your recent Complete Blood Count (CBC) report indicates low Hb levels, here are some foods and other diet tips you must add to your diet immediately.

Foods to boost haemoglobin levels

Boosting haemoglobin naturally involves more than just eating iron-rich foods. It requires a strategic approach that pairs the right foods together to ensure your body actually absorbs what you consume.

1. Eat iron-rich foods

Some of the best sources of iron include pomegranate, dates, beetroot, legumes, pumpkin seeds, moringa leaves, raisins, sesame seeds, lentils, fish, chicken, red meat, dark chocolate, eggs and green leafy vegetables.

2. Add foods high in vitamin B12 to your diet

Dairy products: Milk, yogurt, and cheese are good sources of vitamin B12, essential for haemoglobin production

Eggs: Eggs are another excellent source of B12 and other essential nutrients

3. Do not skip folate-rich foods

Leafy greens: Spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are high in folate, which is vital for red blood cell formation

Citrus fruits: Oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are also good sources of folate

4. Vitamin C to assist absorption

Incorporating vitamin C-rich foods helps enhance non-heme iron (plant-based) absorption in the body. Some of the best vitamin C-rich foods include lemon, broccoli, strawberries, oranges, bell peppers, kiwi and guava.

5. Avoid iron inhibitors

Certain substances bind to iron in the digestive tract, preventing it from entering your bloodstream. These include:

Tea and coffee: They contain tannins that can inhibit iron absorption, so it's best to consume these beverages between meals. Avoid drinking these within 1-2 hours of an iron-rich meal.

Calcium-rich foods: Calcium can compete with iron for absorption. Try to consume dairy (milk, cheese, yogurt) separately from your main iron-heavy meals. If you're taking supplements, take them apart.

Phytates: Phytates (phytic acid), found in whole grains, seeds, and legumes, are potent inhibitors of non-heme iron absorption. Soaking, sprouting, or fermenting these foods before cooking helps reduce phytates and unlock more iron.

6. Supplements

In some cases, individuals with low haemoglobin levels may need dietary supplements to ensure healthy levels. However, supplements should only be taken under expert supervision, especially during pregnancy or if you have preexisting health conditions.

By incorporating these foods into your diet and being mindful of how they're combined, you can naturally boost your haemoglobin levels, support blood health, and improve your overall well-being. However, if your blood report indicated low haemoglobin levels, it is important to consult a doctor for a personalised approach. In severely low levels, your doctor may prescribe supplements to boost levels.

