GLP-1 Drugs In India: How To Spot Fakes Before It's Too Late

GLP-1 drugs have quickly become the talk of the town, from diabetes management to dramatic weight loss transformations. With names like semaglutide gaining popularity, demand has surged across India. But here's the catch: where demand rises, counterfeit products follow. And right now, India is facing exactly that challenge. With the patent expiry of semaglutide and the entry of dozens of cheaper versions into the market, authorities have already stepped-up crackdowns on illegal sales and misuse. Earlier, the World Health Organisation has issued an official warning about counterfeit Semaglutide circulating in both the United States and Europe. In response, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has seized several batches of falsified Semaglutide found within the supply chain. Novo Nordisk, the manufacturer of Ozempic, has also released a statement in past highlighting the issue and provided guidance on how to distinguish genuine products from counterfeit versions. So if you're considering or already using these drugs, knowing how to spot a fake could literally protect your health.

Protect Yourself from Fake GLP-1 Drugs

GLP-1 receptor agonists, used for diabetes and weight loss, have become highly sought after. After patent expiry in India, over 40 manufacturers are expected to launch versions, making the market crowded and harder to regulate. Add to that social media hype and easy online access, and you have the perfect setup for counterfeit drugs to slip in unnoticed. Fake medications are not just ineffective, they can contain the wrong ingredients or even harmful substances.

Also read: Semaglutide Is Not A Quick Fix: Bariatric Surgeon Explains The Right Way To Use It

Red Flags: How to Identify Fake GLP-1 Drugs

Let's break this down into simple, practical checks you can actually use:

1. Check the Packaging Closely

This is your first line of defence. Below are classic signs of counterfeit drugs.

Look for spelling mistakes or blurry printing

Watch for inconsistent fonts or poor-quality labels

Ensure the manufacturer details are correct

2. Verify Batch and Serial Numbers

Every genuine medication comes with a batch number and serial code.

Cross-check these numbers if possible

Avoid products with missing or mismatched codes

Health authorities have specifically warned that fake GLP-1 drugs often carry incorrect or untraceable batch numbers.

3. Examine the Injection Pen (If Applicable)

For injectable GLP-1 drugs:

Check if the dose scale looks unusual

Ensure the pen feels sturdy and well-finished

Be cautious if parts look misaligned or poorly assembled

Fake pens may have visible design flaws or unusual scaling.

4. Be Wary of "Too Cheap" Deals

If a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is. With generics entering the market at lower prices, it's tempting to go for the cheapest option. But extremely low prices, especially from unknown sellers, are a major red flag. Experts warn that black-market versions may lack proper quality control and sterility, posing serious health risks.

Also read: GLP-1 Should Not Be Used As A Quick Fix For Weight Loss And Diabetes Management, Warns Top Experts

5. Avoid Buying from Unverified Online Sources

This is one of the biggest risks today. Many fake GLP-1 drugs are sold via:

Social media

WhatsApp groups

Unregulated websites

Even globally, regulators have warned that a large number of online pharmacies operate illegally. Always buy from licensed pharmacies with a valid prescription.

6. Watch for Unusual Side Effects

Your body can often tell you something is wrong. If you notice:

Unexpected severe reactions

No effect at all

Symptoms that feel "off"

Stop using the drug and consult a doctor immediately.

Why This Matters More Than Ever in India

India's drug regulator has already conducted inspections across clinics, wholesalers, and pharmacies due to concerns over unauthorised GLP-1 sales. The rise of "weight-loss injections" being sold without prescriptions or proper supervision is a growing public health concern. And with dozens of brands entering the market, distinguishing genuine from fake is only going to get harder.

Safe Use Checklist: Don't Skip This

Before you use any GLP-1 drug, make sure:

You have a doctor's prescription

You are buying from a licensed pharmacy

The packaging and batch details are verified

You are not influenced by social media trends or quick-fix promises

GLP-1 drugs can be effective, even life-changing, when used correctly. But the rise of counterfeit versions in India is a serious risk you can't afford to ignore. A few extra minutes spent checking authenticity could save you from severe health complications. Because when it comes to your health, cutting corners is never worth it.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information