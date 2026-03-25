Affordable Weight Loss Drugs In India: How Cheap GLP-1s Will Affect Obesity Treatment

GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) drugs have shaken obesity and diabetes management therapies accross the world. Originally developed to treat diabetes, GLP-1 medications are now being considered a first-line treatment for obesity as well. Initially, celebrities and social media influencers across the world popularised these weight loss drugs. However, high costs and limited access made them unattainable for many. But the situation changed quickly. On March 20, 2026, the patent on semaglutide expired in India, enabling over 40 Indian drug manufacturers to introduce lower-cost generic versions. Price reductions are expected to reach between 50% and 90%. According to an NDTV report, the prices of these drugs are anticipated to drop significantly, from over Rs 2,000 to as low as Rs 325. Monthly costs, which were nearly Rs 11,000, are expected to decline to around Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 in India.

For the unversed, GLP-1 drugs are a class of medications that work by mimicking the effects of the GLP-1 hormone, which is naturally produced in the body and plays a vital role in glucose metabolism. They help to lower blood sugar levels by increasing insulin secretion, decreasing glucagon release, slowing gastric emptying, and promoting a sense of fullness, which leads to reduced food intake.

In terms of weight loss, GLP-1 drugs have gained attention for their ability to promote appetite regulation. By enhancing feelings of satiety and reducing hunger, these medications can help individuals eat less, resulting in weight loss.

GLP-1 drugs have become the first-line treatment for weight loss due to their efficacy. As obesity rates continue to rise, particularly in India, experts have begun to recognise the potential of GLP-1 medications in treating obesity. Their ability to support significant weight loss, along with improvements in metabolic health markers, has led to increased prescribing for weight management, even for individuals without diabetes.

However, several studies suggest high rates of discontinuation for GLP-1 medications like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro, with approximately 50% to 75% of patients stopping treatment within the first year.

While many people are quitting due to intolerance to gastrointestinal-related side effects like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, cost remains the number one reason. High out-of-pocket costs and insurance denials are major contributors to discontinuation.

Indians could get thinner, shortly

The shift of GLP-1s from luxury injections to affordable generics in India is turning them into the primary tool for weight management, fundamentally changing how doctors and patients approach obesity.

Shifting the trend

Traditionally, the first line of treatment has always been lifestyle intervention, primarily diet and exercise. However, GLP-1s are replacing this as the starting point for several reasons:

Most people with clinical obesity face biological resistance to weight loss (metabolic adaptation). GLP-1s address the hormonal root cause- leptin resistance and constant hunger, making lifestyle changes actually sustainable for the first time.

Individuals are noticing rapid weight loss with these drugs, which is rare to achieve with diet alone.

Generic availability is making GLP-1s a more attractive alternative to older, more invasive, or less effective methods.

The narrative is also shifting from obesity being a failure of willpower to a hormonal deficiency. This encourages more people to seek medical help rather than approaching healthy, sustainable methods.

Risks of this shift

This transition isn't without hurdles. Replacing traditional weight management methods with GLP-1 medications can be effective for some, but it's essential to approach this transition with caution. While GLP-1 drugs have shown significant efficacy in promoting weight loss and improving metabolic health, they may not be suitable for everyone and may contribute to heavy reliance and potential negative effects"

Muscle loss: Rapid weight loss can lead to significant muscle mass reduction if not paired with protein intake and resistance training.

Rapid weight loss can lead to significant muscle mass reduction if not paired with protein intake and resistance training. The 'forever drug' reality: Obesity is a chronic condition; many patients regain weight once they stop the medication, leading to concerns about lifelong dependency on these affordable generics.

Weight management can be gritty but not complicated. Healthy, sustainable changes in diet, lifestyle and behaviour can offer long-term benefits and contribute to overall health beyond just weight loss.

A comprehensive approach that incorporates nutrition, physical activity, and mental health may yield better results. Consulting with a doctor is vital to determine the most appropriate weight management strategy, whether it involves traditional methods, GLP-1 medications, or a combination of both.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.