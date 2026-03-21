Ozempic Copycats Arrive: From Rs 11,000 To Rs 3,000, How Patent Expiry Is Reshaping Diabetes Treatment

The expiry of the semaglutide patent in India has opened the floodgates for domestic drugmakers, with multiple launches, partnerships and steep price cuts from over Rs 2,000 to as low as Rs 325, and monthly costs expected to decline from nearly Rs 11,000 to around Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000.

Semaglutide, the molecule behind global brands like Ozempic and Wegovy, is a GLP-1 receptor agonist used to treat Type 2 diabetes and aid weight management.

Earlier, access in India was limited due to high prices. Ozempic was launched at about Rs 2,200 per week, while monthly costs ranged from Rs 8,800 to over Rs 11,000. Wegovy was priced even higher, between roughly Rs 10,850 and Rs 16,400 per month.

With patent protection ending, Indian companies have moved quickly to introduce lower-cost versions with monthly therapy expected at around Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 for initial doses.

Among the early entrants, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has launched what it said is India's first Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI)-approved semaglutide injection for Type 2 diabetes, marking a key milestone in the post-patent market. The company has indicated pricing at a steep discount, potentially 50 to 60 per cent lower than innovator brands, positioning it in the Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 monthly range depending on dosage.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has introduced GLIPIQ, with one of the lowest entry prices in the market so far, about Rs 325 to Rs 440 per week, translating to roughly Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,700 per month depending on dose. The drug is available in both vial and pre-filled pen formats and has been approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) following a Phase III clinical study in India that demonstrated favourable efficacy and safety outcomes.

Natco Pharma has launched its version at around Rs 1,290 to Rs 1,750 per month, among the cheapest offerings currently available.

Alkem Laboratories has also entered the segment with pricing starting at about Rs 450 per week, or roughly Rs 1,800 per month.

Other major players including Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Zydus Lifesciences have received regulatory approvals and are rolling out their versions, with pricing expected in a similar competitive range as the market expands.

Partnerships are also shaping the market. Lupin Limited has entered into a licensing and supply agreement with Zydus Lifesciences to co-market semaglutide injections in India. Under the agreement, Lupin will market the drug under brands such as Semanext and Livarise, while Zydus will continue to sell it under Semaglyn, Mashema and Alterme. Lupin will have semi-exclusive rights and will pay upfront licensing fees and milestone-based payments.

Eris Lifesciences has partnered with Natco Pharma for the commercialisation of semaglutide in India. Natco has received approval from the CDSCO to manufacture generic semaglutide, with a launch expected around March 2026. The collaboration combines Eris' strong presence in diabetes care with Natco's manufacturing and regulatory capabilities.

Companies are positioning semaglutide as a key addition to their diabetes portfolios, with executives highlighting its growing role in managing cardio-metabolic diseases and improving patient outcomes. The drug is indicated for adults with inadequately controlled Type 2 diabetes, either as monotherapy where metformin is not suitable or in combination with other treatments, alongside diet and exercise.

Analysts estimate the patent expiry could unlock a Rs 50,000 crore opportunity for Indian pharmaceutical companies, while significantly expanding access in a country with one of the largest diabetes populations globally.

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