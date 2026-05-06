From Rodents To Humans: How Hantavirus Usually Travels In Closed Spaces

Hantavirus has been reported aboard an Atlantic cruise that has resulted in the death of three passengers and left two crew members in critically ill condition. As of 6th May, 2026 the ill crew members are set to be evacuated and the World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that detailed investigations into the cruise ship outbreak are ongoing, including further laboratory testing and other efforts aimed at determining the source of exposure. However, to understand how hantavirus spreads in enclosed spaces, such as cruise ships, it is necessary to examine the history of hantavirus and whether it could be a rare case of human-to-human transmission.

According to the Centre for Disease Control(CDC), hantavirus refers to a group of viruses that lead to serious illnesses and even death. The resulting illnesses can be either hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) or haemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS). It is primarily spread by rodents, but it can infect humans in various ways.

Hantaviruses in the Western Hemisphere can cause hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS), spread by deer mice, which are abundant in the United States.

The second type of syndrome that occurs, known as haemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS), is a group of clinically similar illnesses caused by hantaviruses found mostly in Europe and Asia. So, the location of the type of rodent and the illness it can cause vary across the Western and Eastern Hemispheres.

How Hantavirus Moves From Rodents To Humans

Hantavirus can infect humans via their urine, droppings, and saliva. But it can also spread through a bite or scratch from a rodent, but this is rare.

The virus can become airborne when the dried urine, droppings, or saliva from mice or rodents are disturbed, releasing tiny particles into the air that can be inhaled by people. This is what causes the infection, and the risk is even greater in enclosed spaces such as cabins, sheds, homes, and cruise ships.

Why Closed Spaces Increase Risk

Closed spaces increase the risk of infection, as there is a lack of proper ventilation. The cleaning of any possible rat or mice droppings should be properly done to avoid the risk of exposure to infections. Here are the ways through which closed spaces can increase the risk of contracting hantavirus:

Aerosolisation can happen when cleaning, which needs to be controlled by deploying a medically safe cleaning method.

Poor airflow can worsen the exposure to aerosolised particles that can settle in your lungs and cause an infection.

Keeping too many people packed in enclosed spaces for long hours without the right precautions can result in the spread of such serious diseases.

Can Hantavirus Spread Between People?

No, there are rare cases recorded globally, and the most recent outbreak on the Atlantic cruise ship serves as a reminder that taking the necessary precautions to avoid potential exposure to deadly viruses is key. With inputs of AP, "The WHO says the risk to the global population from this outbreak is low.

Disease outbreaks involving gastrointestinal and respiratory illnesses happen periodically on cruise ships, which are full of people in close quarters for long stretches of time. They are usually caused by germs that are highly contagious - most notably, norovirus.

There were 23 gastrointestinal outbreaks on cruise ships that called at U.S. ports last year, with 18 caused by norovirus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But hantavirus is not typically associated with cruise ships, and it is not easily spread between people.

The WHO says that while it rarely happens, hantaviruses can also spread directly between people."

Also Read: Hantavirus Outbreak Kills 3 In Atlantic Cruise Ship: Symptoms Of The Deadly Viral Infection Explained

Symptoms And Disease Types Of Hantavirus

As mentioned, the two syndromes that can occur from hantavirus are HPS and HFRS. To understand how they can manifest in the human body, looking at their individual symptoms is necessary.

Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS)

A severe and potentially deadly disease that affects the lungs through aerosolised particles.

Symptoms of HPS usually start to show 1 to 8 weeks after contact with an infected rodent or mice.

Early symptoms can include:

Fatigue

Fever

Muscle aches, especially in the large muscle groups like the thighs, hips, back, and sometimes the shoulders.

About half of all patients who have HPS also tend to experience the following:

Headaches

Dizziness

Chills

Abdominal problems (nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and abdominal pain)

After the initial phase of illness passes, which means after four to 10 days, the late symptoms of HPS appear. These symptoms:

Coughing

Shortness of breath

Patients might experience tightness in the chest as the lungs fill with fluid due to infection.

HPS can be deadly if left untreated, as about 38% of people who develop respiratory symptoms may die from the disease.

Hemorrhagic Fever With Renal Syndrome (HFRS)

HFRS is a severe and sometimes deadly disease that affects the kidneys and tends to affect their functioning.

Symptoms of this syndrome usually develop within 1 to 2 weeks after possible exposure.

In rare cases, they may take up to 8 weeks to develop. The timeline can vary based on the species of the rodent or mouse. The initial symptoms begin suddenly and may include:

Intense headaches

Back and abdominal pain

Fever or chills

Nausea

Blurred vision

Some people may have flushing of the face, inflammation or redness of the eyes, or a rash.

Later-stage symptoms can include:

Low blood pressure

Lack of blood flow (acute shock)

Internal bleeding (vascular leakage)

Acute kidney failure, which can cause severe fluid overload

According to the CDC, the severity of the disease varies depending on the virus causing the infection.

If they are Hantaan and Dobrava virus infections, then those usually cause severe symptoms, where 5-15% of cases are fatal. In contrast, Seoul, Saaremaa, and Puumala virus infections are usually more moderate, with less than 1% dying from the disease.

Complete recovery with timely medical care can take several weeks to months.

Is There A Treatment?

Currently, there is no treatment for hantavirus once the infection takes hold of the human body. So, it is important to know the following about hantavirus:

There is no specific cure, as the virus subtypes can only be identified after timely medical testing.

Early diagnosis and dispensing the right medical treatment are key to stopping the progression and stopping the virus from turning deadly.

The outcomes vary by individual, as their body's condition to deal with the fallout if an infection takes hold can differ.

How To Reduce Risk

There are ways to reduce the risk of exposure to hantavirus; here are some of them that you need to know:

Rodent control is essential, especially for large confined spaces and those that don't have proper ventilation.

Safe cleaning practices are necessary to stop aerosolised particles from infecting humans.

The wrong cleaning method to practise with rat droppings is sweeping or vacuuming.

Use protective gloves and a bleach solution for cleaning up rodent droppings.

Also Read: Cruise Ship Hantavirus Outbreak: 2 Confirmed, 5 Suspected Cases On Board, Experts Warn There Is No Cure

Why Scientists Are Watching This Case

The case on the Atlantic cruise ship is being closely monitored, and the outcomes of the outbreak can lead to establishing better protocols to tackle such serious and deadly diseases.

There are still unanswered questions regarding the source of the outbreak. Further and thorough investigation will serve as a health lesson to tackle the possible spread of a deadly disease caused by hantavirus.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.