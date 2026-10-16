Text neck syndrome is a condition which is caused by repeatedly bending the head forward to look at mobile phones, laptops or other digital screens. This posture adds extra pressure on the neck muscles, ligaments and joints, especially when maintained for long periods. Over time, this can lead to neck pain, stiffness, shoulder discomfort and headaches. People who spend a lot of time scrolling through their phones, working on computers or reading on handheld devices may be more likely to experience these symptoms. Poor sitting posture can further increase the strain.

Certain stretches and exercises can help relieve the discomfort that happens due to text neck syndrome. These exercises help to relax tight muscles, improve flexibility and strengthen the muscles that support the head and neck. They also help to improve posture, thereby, making it easier to maintain a comfortable position while using the devices. However, remember to perform these stretches gently, without forcing. Here are some stretches and exercises that can help to relieve text neck syndrome pain.

Stretches And Exercises For Text Neck Syndrome Pain

1. Chin Tucks

Chin tucks help correct forward head posture, which is one of the common problems that happens due to text neck syndrome. When you look down at your phone for long periods, your head moves forward, putting extra pressure on the muscles and joints in your neck. This exercise helps strengthen the deep neck muscles and improves alignment. Sit or stand upright and look straight in front. Gently pull your chin backwards, like you're trying to make a double chin, without tilting your head up or down. Hold this position for five seconds and relax. Repeat 8-10 times.

2. Neck Side Stretches

Neck side stretches help reduce tightness in the muscles along the sides of the neck. These muscles can become stiff when you spend hours looking down at a screen or holding your head in the same position. Stretching them can help improve flexibility and reduce discomfort. Sit comfortably with your shoulders relaxed. Slowly tilt your right ear towards your right shoulder without raising the shoulder. Hold the stretch for 15-20 seconds, then return to the starting position. Repeat on the left side. Perform two or three repetitions on each side.

3. Shoulder Rolls

Shoulder rolls help release tension around the shoulders and upper back which usually happens with text neck syndrome. When you use a phone or computer for long periods, your shoulders may become rounded and tense. This movement improves shoulder mobility and helps relax the surrounding muscles. Sit or stand with your back straight and arms relaxed by your sides. Slowly lift your shoulders towards your ears, roll them backwards and lower them. Repeat 10 times. Then roll your shoulders forwards another 10 times.

4. Upper Trapezius Stretch

The upper trapezius muscles run from the neck to the shoulders and can become tight due to poor posture. This may cause stiffness, soreness and discomfort. Stretching these muscles can help improve flexibility and ease muscle tension. Sit upright and keep your shoulders relaxed. Place your right hand under your right thigh or hold the edge of your chair. Gently tilt your head towards the left shoulder until you feel a mild stretch on the right side of your neck. Hold for 15-20 seconds and return to the starting position. Repeat on the other side.

5. Doorway Chest Stretch

Spending hours looking at screens can lead to rounded shoulders and tight chest muscles. This posture can put additional strain on the upper back and neck. A doorway chest stretch helps open the chest, improve shoulder flexibility and help you get a more upright posture. Stand in a doorway and place your forearms against the doorframe, with your elbows bent at approximately 90 degrees. Step one foot forward and gently lean your body forward. Hold for 20-30 seconds while breathing normally. Repeat two or three times.

6. Shoulder Blade Squeezes

Shoulder blade squeezes strengthen the muscles that help the upper back and help keep the shoulders in a better position. These muscles are important because weak upper-back muscles may lead to rounded shoulders and forward head posture. Sit or stand upright with your arms resting by your sides. Gently pull your shoulder blades backwards and towards each other, as if trying to hold a pencil between them. Keep your shoulders down rather than lifting them towards your ears. Hold for five seconds and relax. Repeat 10-12 times. Perform the exercise slowly without straining your neck.

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