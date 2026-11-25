Both cardiovascular exercise and strength training can improve cholesterol levels and support heart health. But when it comes to lowering LDL cholesterol, increasing good cholesterol and reducing triglycerides, which workout offers greater benefits? Here is what research and medical guidelines suggest. High cholesterol is one of the major risk factors for cardiovascular disease. When excess cholesterol circulates in the blood, particularly low-density lipoprotein (LDL), it can accumulate in the walls of arteries, contributing to plaque formation and increasing the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Diet plays an important role in managing cholesterol, but physical activity is equally important. Regular exercise can improve the body's lipid profile, support weight management and reduce several other cardiovascular risk factors. However, people often find themselves choosing between cardio and weight training. While activities such as brisk walking, cycling, swimming and running are known for their cardiovascular benefits, resistance training with weights is widely associated with building muscle and improving metabolic health. So, which is more effective at lowering cholesterol? The answer depends partly on which cholesterol marker you want to improve. Research suggests that both forms of exercise offer benefits, while combining them may provide the most comprehensive results.

Different Types Of Cholesterol

Before comparing workouts, it is important to understand the different components of a lipid profile. Low-density lipoprotein (LDL) is commonly referred to as bad cholesterol because elevated levels can contribute to plaque accumulation in the arteries. High-density lipoprotein (HDL), often called good cholesterol, helps transport cholesterol from different parts of the body towards the liver for processing and removal.

Triglycerides are another type of fat found in the blood. Elevated levels, particularly when accompanied by high LDL or low HDL, can increase cardiovascular risk. Total cholesterol measures the overall amount of cholesterol in the blood, although doctors generally interpret it alongside LDL, HDL and triglyceride levels.

Cardio Vs Weight Training: Which Is Better For Cholesterol?

Cardiovascular exercise and resistance training influence cholesterol levels through different physiological mechanisms. Both can improve lipid metabolism, although their effects may vary depending on exercise intensity, frequency, duration and an individual's existing health status.

A systematic review and meta-analysis published in journal Sports Medicine examined 148 randomised controlled trials involving 8,673 participants. It found that exercise training was associated with modest improvements in several lipid markers, including reductions in total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol and triglycerides, along with an increase in HDL cholesterol.

The analysis also suggested that combining aerobic and resistance training could be particularly beneficial for managing dyslipidaemia. This means that choosing one form of exercise over the other may not be necessary. A balanced programme incorporating both can help address different aspects of cardiovascular health.

1. How Cardio Helps Lower Cholesterol

Cardiovascular exercise includes activities that increase your heart rate and breathing for a sustained period. Brisk walking, jogging, cycling, swimming and dancing are common examples. Regular aerobic exercise improves the body's ability to use oxygen and supports cardiovascular efficiency. It can also influence how the body processes fats and triglycerides.

One of its important benefits is helping reduce triglyceride levels and supporting improvements in HDL cholesterol. Depending on the exercise programme and individual response, aerobic activity can also contribute to lower LDL cholesterol.

Cardio can additionally support weight management. Excess body fat, particularly around the abdomen, is often associated with an unfavourable lipid profile, including elevated triglycerides and lower HDL cholesterol.

For people who are not accustomed to exercising, brisk walking can be a practical starting point. As fitness improves, they can gradually introduce cycling, swimming or jogging. The key is consistency rather than performing extremely intense workouts occasionally.

2. How Weight Training Influences Cholesterol Levels

Resistance training involves working against an external load or the body's own weight to improve muscular strength and endurance. Exercises such as squats, lunges, push-ups, bench presses, rows and deadlifts recruit different muscle groups and help improve overall body composition. Strength training can positively influence cholesterol levels, although the effects are generally modest and may vary between individuals.

According to the American Heart Association's scientific statement on resistance exercise, strength training can improve HDL cholesterol, total cholesterol and triglyceride levels. However, the evidence for its effect on LDL cholesterol is less consistent. Resistance training also helps preserve and develop muscle mass. This becomes particularly important as people age, when muscle loss can affect strength, mobility and metabolic health. By improving muscular fitness and supporting body composition, weight training can complement aerobic exercise as part of a broader strategy to improve cardiovascular health.

3. Why Combining Cardio And Strength Training May Be More Effective

Rather than treating cardio and weight training as competing options, incorporating both into a weekly fitness routine may offer more comprehensive benefits. Cardio improves aerobic capacity and supports cardiovascular endurance, while resistance training develops muscular strength and helps maintain lean body mass. The 2026 ACC/AHA dyslipidaemia management guidelines recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous aerobic physical activity per week, along with upper- and lower-body resistance exercises at least twice a week, as part of a programme to improve blood lipids and cardiovascular health.

A practical weekly routine could include brisk walking or cycling on several days, combined with two strength-training sessions targeting the major muscle groups. People who are new to exercise should begin with manageable sessions and gradually increase their activity levels.

How Much Exercise Do You Need To Improve Cholesterol?

The amount of exercise required depends on your current fitness, medical history and overall health. For most adults, aiming for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity every week is a useful target. This can be divided into 30-minute sessions across five days.

Strength training should also be included at least twice a week, allowing sufficient recovery between demanding sessions involving the same muscle groups. Activities such as brisk walking, cycling, swimming and dancing can contribute towards aerobic activity targets. Squats, lunges, resistance-band exercises and weightlifting can help meet strength-training requirements. However, people with existing heart conditions or significant cardiovascular risk factors should discuss an appropriate exercise plan with their healthcare provider before beginning vigorous workouts.

Can Exercise Alone Bring High Cholesterol Under Control?

Although exercise is an important part of cholesterol management, it may not be sufficient on its own, particularly when LDL cholesterol is significantly elevated. Genetics, age, diabetes, thyroid disorders, dietary patterns and other medical conditions can influence cholesterol levels. A heart-healthy diet that includes vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts and sources of unsaturated fats can complement regular physical activity. Limiting saturated and trans fats can also help improve LDL cholesterol levels.

People with persistently high cholesterol may require medication, such as statins, depending on their overall cardiovascular risk. Exercise should complement prescribed treatment rather than replace it. Regular lipid-profile testing can help determine whether lifestyle changes and medical treatment are working.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.