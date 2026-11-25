Yogurt is more than just a tasty snack, which is often linked to better digestion. From keeping bones strong to managing blood pressure, yogurt has several health benefits that many might not know about. Gastroenterologist Saurabh Sethi recently shared five facts about yogurt that people often miss. His post explains why adding yogurt in your meals can be a good choice and how it can support different parts of the body.

Whether you enjoy it plain, with fruits or as part of your meals, this common dairy food has more to offer.

On Instagram, Saurabh Sethi explained that yogurt with live cultures has good bacteria, which is beneficial for gut health. It is easier to digest than milk because the process of making yogurt breaks down some lactose, while live yogurt cultures help digest more.

Yogurt is a good source of calcium, vitamin B12 and phosphorus, which keep bones and teeth healthy and support the body's normal functions. Certain types of yogurt can support healthy immune responses and gut barrier function.

Another benefit is its protein content, as this dairy food provides all nine essential amino acids that the body needs. This protein can keep your digestive system feeling full and it also repairs muscle.

Saurabh Sethi added that Greek yogurt usually contains even more protein than regular yogurt.

In an earlier post, Saurabh Sethi had explained 5 benefits of eating Greek yogurt regularly. Plain, unsweetened Greek yogurt can be a good choice for heart health. It is high in protein and usually has very little added sugar, which makes it a better option than sweetened yogurt.

Greek yogurt contains calcium and protein that keeps your bones strong. It is good for muscle health, as one cup can provide around 20 grams of protein, depending on the brand and serving size. Getting enough protein becomes important as people grow older, as it maintains muscle strength along with regular exercise.

Some Greek yogurt products have live bacteria for gut health. Sethi suggests checking the label for live and active cultures, as not every yogurt has the same type of bacteria.

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