Coffee is a regular part of many people's morning routines. For some, it is the first thing they reach for after waking up, while others prefer to have it alongside breakfast or after starting their day. But when it comes to drinking coffee in the morning, does the timing really matter? There is also a lot of discussion around cortisol, often called the stress hormone, and how coffee affects its levels. While some people worry about coffee causing a cortisol spike, nutritionist Deepsikha Jain shares a different take on the subject. She explains why having coffee within the first hour of waking up can actually support the body's natural morning routine.

In an Instagram post, Jain talks about the connection between morning coffee and cortisol levels. According to her, drinking coffee within the first hour of the day can help increase cortisol levels by 30%.

In the video, she explains that cortisol naturally rises in the morning, particularly after 5 am. This process is known as the cortisol awakening response. She points out that this natural rise is actually good for the body and plays a role in helping people feel more focused, energetic and productive during the day.

Jain also addresses the common concern around coffee and its effect on cortisol. She says that coffee in the morning does cause a spike in cortisol levels, but believes that this is not necessarily something to worry about.

"As a nutritionist, I like drinking my coffee in the morning within the first hour of the day. And that's how it should be," she says.

The nutritionist further explains that the morning cortisol spike is something the body naturally needs. According to Jain, the rise helps support alertness and energy as people begin their day.

Instead of worrying about the cortisol spike linked to morning coffee, people can look at how it fits into the body's natural morning response. Jain encourages having coffee within the first hour of waking up for better morning cortisol levels.

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