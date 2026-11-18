You may do running on an everyday basis. Your goal might be weight loss, calorie burning and improved cardiovascular fitness. However, it also engages some of the largest muscles in the lower body, including the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes and calves. This raises an interesting question: can running actually make your legs bigger and more muscular, or does it primarily help burn calories and improve endurance? The answer depends on how you run, how frequently you train, your intensity, nutrition and existing muscle mass. "Running can build some leg muscle, especially if you're new to it. With steady jogging, though, the first change is often something you feel on a familiar route. A hill that once forced you to walk becomes manageable because your muscles can sustain repeated contractions with less fatigue. Your calves may also look more defined if you lose body fat, even if the muscles themselves have barely grown," says Dr Ananya Sharma, Consultant & Assistant Professor, Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad.

1. Does Running Build Leg Muscles?

Running can stimulate lower-body muscles, particularly in beginners and people who are not accustomed to regular physical activity. Every stride involves repeated muscle contractions that help propel your body forward, absorb impact and maintain stability. Your quadriceps help extend the knees, hamstrings contribute to hip extension and knee flexion, while your glutes generate power during each stride. Your calf muscles also work continuously to support ankle movement and push your body off the ground. However, running does not stimulate muscle growth to the same extent as resistance training.

"If your goal is visibly bigger legs, split squats, calf raises and hamstring curls give you a straightforward way to increase the load as you get stronger. You can keep running alongside them. A 2022 review of 43 studies found that combining aerobic exercise with resistance training produced similar gains in muscle size and maximal strength, on average, to resistance training alone. Track the weight you can lift alongside the distance you can cover," Dr Sharma adds.

2. Does Sprinting Build More Muscle Than Long-Distance Running?

The type of running matters. Sprinting involves powerful, explosive movements that recruit more high-threshold muscle fibres. This can provide a stronger stimulus for muscle development, particularly in the glutes, hamstrings and calves. Long-distance running, on the other hand, primarily improves muscular endurance and cardiovascular efficiency. Although it engages the leg muscles repeatedly, the relatively lower resistance and repetitive nature of the activity generally provide a limited stimulus for significant muscle hypertrophy.

This is why sprinters often have more visibly developed lower-body muscles than endurance runners, although genetics, strength training and nutrition also influence their physiques.

3. Can Running Make Your Legs Look Leaner?

Running can contribute to fat loss by increasing energy expenditure. When combined with an appropriate diet, it can help reduce overall body fat, including fat stored around the thighs and legs. However, spot reduction is not possible. Running cannot selectively burn fat from your thighs or calves. As body fat decreases, existing muscle definition may become more visible, making your legs appear leaner and more athletic.

4. Does Running Make Your Calves Bigger?

Running activates the gastrocnemius and soleus, the two major muscles of the calves. Sprinting, hill running and running uphill can increase the demand on these muscles. However, whether your calves become noticeably bigger depends on training intensity, progressive overload, genetics and recovery. If muscle growth is your primary goal, calf raises and other resistance exercises are generally more effective than relying on running alone.

5. Can Too Much Running Affect Muscle Growth?

Excessive running, particularly when combined with inadequate calorie and protein intake, can make it harder to build or maintain muscle mass. Long-duration endurance training increases energy demands. If you consistently consume fewer calories than your body requires, you may struggle to recover from workouts and maintain muscle. This does not mean running automatically causes muscle loss. Adequate nutrition, sufficient protein, recovery and resistance training can help preserve muscle while improving cardiovascular fitness.

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6. How Can You Combine Running And Strength Training For Muscular Legs?

If you want lean, defined and muscular legs, combining running with resistance training is a more effective approach than relying on running alone. Exercises such as squats, Romanian deadlifts, lunges, leg presses, calf raises and hip thrusts help provide the progressive resistance required for muscle growth. You can include two to three lower-body strength sessions per week, depending on your recovery and overall training schedule, alongside moderate running sessions. Prioritise adequate protein intake, sufficient calories and sleep to support muscle repair and development.

"Sprinting demands more force with each stride. In a 2024 study that used MRI to track 23 male collegiate sprinters over a year, several muscles grew, including parts of the hamstrings, while one part of the quadriceps became smaller. The athletes also lifted weights and did jump training, so the researchers couldn't establish how much of the growth came from sprinting alone," Dr Sharma concludes. Think of running as a tool for cardiovascular fitness and endurance, while strength training provides the stimulus needed for substantial muscle growth. Combining both can help you build legs that are not only leaner but also stronger and more functional.