Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan made an appearance on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9. During the conversation, Akshay Kumar revealed how he divides the 24 hours. He said, "I'll work for eight hours, I want to sleep for eight hours. For the remaining eight hours, I'll dedicate a few hours to my family, eating or whatever. And two hours, I'll give it to my body. I have divided it in this way."

Akshay Kumar has often spoken about how discipline, rather than extreme diets or exhausting gym sessions, has helped him stay fit through the years. He has also previously said that he needs around eight hours of sleep and about two hours for his workout, while also keeping his work hours fixed. His routine also includes waking up very early, eating dinner early and staying away from late-night parties. Rather than focusing only on conventional weight training, he prefers activities that keep him agile and physically active. His fitness routine includes functional movements, martial arts, swimming, running and outdoor activities. Here, take a look at some of the habits that have helped him maintain his fitness.

1. Eight Hours Of Sleep

Sleep is an important part of Akshay Kumar's fitness routine. The actor has repeatedly spoken about sleeping early and waking up early. He generally goes to bed around 9 to 9:30 PM and wakes up around 4 to 4:30 AM. He has also explained that his day is planned around getting adequate rest. In an earlier interview, Akshay said that the body needs around eight hours of sleep, along with dedicated time for exercise.

2. Working Out For Two Hours

Akshay has said that he dedicates about two hours of his day to working out. However, his exercise routine is not based solely on spending long hours lifting weights in a gym. He prefers functional training and activities that improve strength, flexibility, balance and endurance. His routine also includes running, swimming, cycling, martial arts, yoga, climbing and bodyweight movements. This approach allows him to focus on overall fitness rather than simply building muscle.

3. Functional Fitness

One of the most distinctive parts of Akshay's fitness routine is his focus on movement. He has spoken about not relying heavily on conventional weight training and instead using activities such as climbing, hanging, running and sports. Functional workouts can train several muscle groups at once and improve coordination, mobility and balance.

4. Early Mornings

Akshay is known for waking up well before sunrise. The early start gives him time to exercise and begin the day without the distractions. The actor has said that waking up early has been a habit since childhood. He has also linked his early mornings to going to bed early which helps create a consistent sleep schedule.

5. Early Dinner

Early dinner is another habit that's associated with Akshay's routine. He has said that he generally finishes his last meal by around 6:30 PM and avoids eating late at night. Akshay believes eating early gives the body enough time to digest food before bedtime. An early dinner can also make it easier to avoid late-night snacking, particularly when you follow a consistent bedtime.

6. Simple And Largely Plant-Based Food

Akshay has increasingly spoken about eating simple food and avoiding unnecessary shortcuts. He turned vegan in his early 50s, and his diet has been described as being largely based on fruits, vegetables, whole grains and other plant foods. He has also spoken about preferring home food over relying on supplements and protein powders.

7. Martial Arts And Outdoor Activities

Akshay's background in martial arts remains an important part of his fitness routine. He is a trained martial artist and has incorporated martial arts-related training into his routine over the years. Swimming, running, cycling, outdoor games and other physical activities are also part of his fitness approach.

8. Consistency

This is most probably the biggest takeaway from Akshay Kumar's routine. His fitness is not based on a short-term transformation or a single intense workout. Instead, he has maintained a structured lifestyle for years. His approach combines regular exercise with sufficient sleep, early meals, simple food and a disciplined daily schedule. While his two-hour workout routine may not be practical for everyone, the other parts including moving regularly, sleeping adequately, eating mindfully and maintaining consistency, can be easily adopted.

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