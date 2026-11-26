Recently, Actor Tamannaah Bhatia spoke candidly about dealing with acne and facial swelling during her teenage years, sharing how it took time to identify the possible causes behind her skin issues. The actor, who started working at just 15, recalled experiencing painful acne breakouts and swelling in her face, which she initially attributed to hormonal changes. Over time, however, she began to suspect that food sensitivities, especially to gluten and dairy products, may have been playing a role in triggering her symptoms.

Speaking in a conversation with entrepreneur Vineeta Singh, Tamannaah recalled how uncomfortable her skin condition had become. She said, "But it used to hurt when I would touch my skin. When I started working, I mean, I was 15, so I had not even started that whole process where your body is going to go through all those amazing changes. You don't know what's going on." Her experience brings attention to the possible relationship between diet and skin health. While hormonal fluctuations, excess oil production and clogged pores are established contributors to acne, certain dietary patterns may also influence breakouts in some individuals. But can food sensitivities, including those involving dairy and gluten, actually trigger acne?

Can Food Sensitivities Trigger Acne?

According to Dr Sachin Gupta, Assistant Professor and Senior Consultant Dermatologist at Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, there is some scientific evidence suggesting that diet can influence acne, although the strength of evidence varies depending on the food involved.

Quoting a 2022 systematic review of 34 studies, Dr Gupta says, "a modest association between diets was found with a higher glycaemic load and both the likelihood and severity of acne. Glycaemic load refers to how quickly a food raises blood sugar levels, while also accounting for the amount of carbohydrates consumed."

"Foods with a high glycaemic load can cause rapid increases in blood glucose, potentially influencing insulin and other hormonal pathways involved in oil production and acne development," Dr Gupta adds.

Dr Gupta points to a 12-week Australian trial involving 43 males aged 15 to 25, in which participants following a lower-glycaemic-load diet experienced a greater reduction in acne lesions than those following the comparison diet. However, the participants in the lower-glycaemic-load group also lost more weight, making it difficult to determine whether the improvement was entirely due to changes in glycaemic load.

Does Dairy Consumption Make Acne Worse?

The relationship between dairy consumption and acne has been investigated in several studies, but the findings remain mixed. Some research has identified an association between cow's milk consumption and acne breakouts. However, this does not establish that dairy directly causes acne or that everyone who consumes milk will experience skin problems.

Individual responses can vary, and other factors, including genetics, hormonal changes, skincare habits and overall dietary patterns, may also influence the development of acne.

Therefore, eliminating dairy from the diet solely because of breakouts may not be necessary for everyone. A dermatologist can help assess whether dietary changes are worth exploring based on an individual's symptoms and medical history.

Is Gluten Responsible For Acne Breakouts?

Gluten is another dietary component that some people associate with skin problems. However, the scientific evidence connecting gluten consumption specifically to acne is considerably weaker. Dr Gupta highlights that a 2024 review examining gluten and skin disorders found that the evidence concerning acne was of very low quality. This means there is currently insufficient scientific evidence to establish gluten as a direct acne trigger. While gluten can cause health problems in people with conditions such as coeliac disease, this does not mean that avoiding gluten will automatically improve acne.

For people primarily concerned about breakouts, there is little scientific basis for eliminating both gluten and dairy without first identifying a possible connection.

Acne Or Food Allergy: Why The Symptoms Matter

It is also important to distinguish between recurring acne breakouts and facial swelling that develops after consuming a particular food. Acne generally develops through processes involving excess sebum production, clogged hair follicles, inflammation and bacteria. Food-related allergic reactions, on the other hand, can cause symptoms such as swelling, itching and hives.

Sudden swelling of the lips, mouth, tongue or throat, particularly when accompanied by difficulty breathing, can indicate a serious allergic reaction and requires immediate emergency medical attention.

Repeated episodes of facial swelling should also be medically evaluated to identify the underlying cause rather than automatically attributing them to acne or food sensitivities.

What Should You Do If You Suspect Food Is Affecting Your Skin?

If you notice recurring breakouts after consuming certain foods, keeping a food and skin diary can help identify possible patterns. Record what you eat, when breakouts occur and whether you experience other symptoms.

Dr Gupta recommends sharing this information with a dermatologist, along with details of any recent changes in skincare products or medications. This can help the doctor assess whether a particular dietary factor deserves further investigation. However, a repeated association between a food and acne does not necessarily establish causation. Avoid making restrictive dietary changes without understanding whether the suspected trigger is genuinely responsible.

People experiencing painful, persistent or scarring acne should seek medical treatment rather than waiting for dietary changes to resolve the condition. Appropriate skincare and prescribed medication remain important components of acne management.

Ultimately, Tamannaah Bhatia's experience highlights how skin problems can have multiple contributing factors. While diet may influence acne in some individuals, eliminating entire food groups is not a universal solution. Identifying the actual trigger, seeking medical guidance and following an appropriate treatment plan are essential for maintaining healthy skin.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.