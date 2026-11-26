International travel offers an opportunity to explore new destinations, but it can also expose travellers to infections that may be uncommon or less prevalent in their home country. Depending on the destination, season, duration of stay and planned activities, travellers may face an increased risk of diseases such as yellow fever, hepatitis A, typhoid, meningococcal disease and Japanese encephalitis. Getting vaccinated before travelling is one of the most effective ways to reduce the risk of preventable infections. However, not every traveller needs the same set of vaccines. Some vaccinations are recommended for almost everyone, while others are required or advised only when visiting specific countries or regions.

Health experts recommend consulting a travel medicine specialist at least four to six weeks before departure. This allows sufficient time for vaccines that require multiple doses to provide protection and gives travellers an opportunity to review their routine immunisation status. Here's a look at the essential vaccines to consider before travelling abroad and when you may need them.

1. Hepatitis A Vaccine

"Hepatitis A is a viral infection that affects the liver and commonly spreads through contaminated food and water. Travellers visiting regions where sanitation standards may vary or access to safe drinking water is limited may face a higher risk of exposure.

The hepatitis A vaccine is recommended for susceptible travellers visiting several parts of Asia, Africa, Central and South America, and other regions where the infection is prevalent. It is particularly important for people who plan to eat local street food, visit rural areas or stay for extended periods," says Dr. Sanjay Raina, Head, Internal Medicine, Amrita Hospital Faridabad.

The vaccine is generally administered in two doses, with the second dose given at least six months after the first, depending on the vaccine schedule. Receiving the first dose before departure can offer protection, although completing the recommended course provides longer-lasting immunity.

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2. Hepatitis B Vaccine

Hepatitis B is a viral infection that affects the liver and spreads through contact with infected blood and bodily fluids. Travellers may be exposed through unprotected sexual contact, medical or dental procedures involving contaminated equipment, tattoos, piercings or accidental injuries.

"The hepatitis B vaccine is worth considering for travellers who are not already vaccinated, particularly those planning extended stays abroad, working in healthcare settings or engaging in activities that may increase their exposure risk," says Dr Raina.

The standard vaccination schedule generally involves three doses over six months, although accelerated schedules may be available for certain travellers. A healthcare professional can determine the appropriate schedule based on the time available before departure.

3. Typhoid Vaccine

Typhoid fever is a bacterial infection caused by Salmonella Typhi. It spreads through contaminated food and water and can cause prolonged fever, headache, weakness, abdominal discomfort and digestive problems.

Travellers visiting regions where typhoid is common, particularly parts of South Asia and other areas with inadequate sanitation, should discuss vaccination with their doctor.

"The typhoid vaccine is available in injectable and oral forms. The injectable vaccine is generally administered as a single dose at least two weeks before potential exposure, while the oral vaccine requires a multi-dose schedule. However, vaccination does not provide complete protection, making safe food and drinking water practices equally important," Dr Raina adds.

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4. Yellow Fever Vaccine

Yellow fever is a mosquito-borne viral infection that can cause fever, muscle pain, headache and, in severe cases, liver damage, bleeding and organ failure. It is primarily found in certain tropical regions of Africa and South America.

The yellow fever vaccine is recommended for travellers visiting areas where the virus is circulating. Some countries also require an International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis (ICVP), commonly called the yellow card, from travellers arriving from countries with a risk of yellow fever transmission.

The vaccine should generally be administered at least 10 days before entering a country where proof of vaccination is required. A single dose provides long-lasting protection and is considered sufficient for most travellers under international health regulations.

Travellers from India should also check the yellow fever entry requirements before returning home, particularly if they are visiting countries where the infection is prevalent. India has specific vaccination and certificate requirements for travellers arriving from yellow fever risk areas.

5. Meningococcal Vaccine

Meningococcal disease is a serious bacterial infection that can cause meningitis, an infection of the protective membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord, or bloodstream infections.

"The infection spreads through respiratory and throat secretions, particularly during close or prolonged contact with an infected person. Travellers visiting regions of sub-Saharan Africa known as the meningitis belt may be advised to receive the meningococcal vaccine. The vaccine is also particularly important for people travelling to Saudi Arabia for Hajj or Umrah. Saudi Arabia requires eligible pilgrims to meet specific meningococcal vaccination requirements, including vaccination against serogroups A, C, W and Y," Dr Raina explains. Travellers should check the latest requirements before departure because regulations can change.

6. Japanese Encephalitis Vaccine

According to Dr Raina, Japanese encephalitis is a viral infection transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes. It is primarily found in parts of Asia and the western Pacific, particularly in rural and agricultural areas where rice cultivation and pig farming are common.

Although most infections are asymptomatic or cause mild symptoms, severe cases can result in inflammation of the brain, seizures, neurological complications and, in some cases, death.

The vaccine may be recommended for travellers planning extended stays in endemic regions, particularly those spending considerable time outdoors in rural areas. It may also be considered for frequent travellers or people visiting areas with active outbreaks.

A typical vaccination course involves two doses, although the schedule depends on the vaccine and individual circumstances. Short-term travellers visiting urban areas with low exposure risk may not routinely need this vaccine.

7. Rabies Vaccine

Rabies is a potentially fatal viral infection that spreads through the saliva of infected animals, usually following a bite or scratch. Dogs are a major source of human rabies infections worldwide, although other mammals can also transmit the virus.

Travellers visiting remote destinations, spending time outdoors, working with animals or planning activities such as trekking and wildlife exploration should discuss pre-exposure rabies vaccination with their doctor.

The vaccine is particularly relevant when access to prompt medical care and rabies immunoglobulin may be limited. However, pre-exposure vaccination does not eliminate the need for medical attention following an animal bite or scratch. Anyone potentially exposed must seek urgent medical care for wound cleaning and post-exposure treatment.

8. Influenza, COVID-19 And Other Routine Vaccines

Apart from destination-specific vaccines, travellers should ensure that their routine vaccinations are up to date. International airports, crowded tourist attractions, public transport and long-haul flights bring people into close contact, increasing opportunities for respiratory infections to spread.

The seasonal influenza vaccine can help protect against circulating flu strains. Travellers should also check whether they are up to date with COVID-19 vaccination according to current recommendations.

Other routine vaccines that may need to be reviewed include measles, mumps and rubella (MMR), tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis (Tdap), polio and chickenpox (varicella). Measles is particularly contagious, and international travel can increase the possibility of exposure in areas experiencing outbreaks.

A doctor can review previous vaccination records and determine whether additional doses or boosters are necessary.

When Should You Get Vaccinated Before Travelling?

Ideally, travellers should schedule a pre-travel health consultation at least four to six weeks before departure. This gives the body sufficient time to develop immunity and allows people to complete multi-dose vaccination schedules.

However, travellers who have less time before their trip should not assume that vaccination is no longer useful. Certain vaccines can still be administered closer to departure, depending on the destination and individual risk. A healthcare professional can suggest appropriate options.

Things To Keep In Mind Before Getting Travel Vaccines

Before receiving any travel vaccine, discuss your destination, travel duration, planned activities, medical history, existing health conditions and previous vaccination records with a qualified healthcare professional.

Pregnant women, young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems may require additional precautions or specific vaccine recommendations. Some live vaccines may not be suitable for certain individuals.

It is also important to remember that vaccination alone cannot prevent every travel-related infection. Practising good hand hygiene, consuming safe drinking water, eating properly cooked food, using mosquito repellents and avoiding contact with unfamiliar animals are equally important preventive measures. Preparing for an international trip should involve more than booking flights, arranging accommodation and packing essentials. Understanding the health risks associated with your destination and getting the recommended vaccinations can help reduce the risk of preventable infections.

Since vaccine requirements vary across countries and can change depending on disease outbreaks, travellers should check official government travel advisories and consult a travel medicine specialist before departure. Carrying an updated vaccination record, including the International Certificate of Vaccination where applicable, can also help avoid complications during international travel.