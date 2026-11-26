When a man has a cold, it can feel like the world has come to a halt. He finds it difficult to get out of bed or even do the bare minimum. In contrast, women say, "It's just a cold," and continue to function normally. This raises the question: why do men experience more severe cold symptoms than women? In short, men are not being dramatic. There are real biological differences in how male and female immune systems respond to cold and flu viruses.

The medical community is divided on whether men actually feel worse from a common cold, and many studies directly challenge the idea. While researchers agree that male and female immune systems function differently, there is no consensus that men experience more severe cold symptoms than women. However, there are several factors that need to be taken into consideration.

The immune response

"Cold and flu symptoms can vary in severity between individuals, partly due to differences in immune responses. Some research suggests that men may experience more severe symptoms during certain viral infections. Biological factors, including hormonal differences and variations in immune system activity, may contribute to this disparity. However, symptom severity also depends on age, underlying health conditions, the virus involved and an individual's overall immune response," explains Dr. Saurabh Gupta, Consultant, Internal Medicine at Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad.

However, Dr. Ajay Phadke, MD & Director, Pathology and Director at Agilus Diagnostics, says that research does not clearly show that they do. "In studies of healthy adults with flu, women reported more symptoms than men, and more severe ones. Severity varies a lot from person to person. It also depends on age, overall health and underlying medical conditions."

Do hormones play a role?

Immune cells have specific receptors for sex hormones, which directly influence how aggressively the body fights off an infection.

In women, estrogen boosts immune response. Estrogen stimulates immune system activity and slows down how fast certain viruses multiply. This helps clear the infection faster and can reduce overall viral loads.

On the other hand, testosterone dampens immune response. Higher levels of testosterone in men slightly suppress certain parts of the immune system. As a result, the virus is not cleared as quickly, men may experience prolonged illness. Additionally, testosterone also influences the part of the brain that controls body temperature, which some researchers suggest may cause men to develop higher fevers during an illness.

"The pattern shifts with age, as hormone levels change. Also, hormones alone do not decide how badly a person experiences a cold or flu," clarifies Dr. Phadke.

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Genetics and inflammation also count

Beyond hormones, chromosomal differences and inflammation patterns affect how sick a person feels.

Many genes that regulate the immune system are located on the X chromosome. Since women typically have two X chromosomes (XX) compared to men's one (XY), women have greater genetic diversity and extra active copies of key virus-detecting genes.

Inflammatory response

During viral infections, men often produce higher amounts of certain inflammatory proteins like cytokines. These proteins cause classic sick symptoms like fatigue, body aches, and chills, making the illness feel more severe.

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Nuance in symptom severity

Medical experts and studies also note that a stronger immune response does not always mean fewer symptoms. "Women tend to mount a stronger immune response. That response is what causes many of the symptoms, like fever, body aches, and fatigue. Where men do worse is in serious illness. Men are more likely to be hospitalised or to die from influenza, especially young boys and men over 65," adds Dr. Phadke.

Conflicting studies

As women's immune systems react strongly, some studies show women actually report worse initial symptoms for certain sinus or flu infections, even though they tend to recover faster than men.

Behavioural factors

Men are statistically more likely to delay seeking medical care when sick, which can allow minor respiratory infections to worsen or lead to higher hospitalisation rates for severe illnesses like the flu.

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Is there something that men can do?

"Adequate sleep, hydration, a balanced diet and sufficient rest can help the body recover from viral infections. Maintaining hand hygiene, avoiding close contact with infected individuals and keeping vaccinations up to date can reduce the risk of infections. Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption may affect immune function and recovery. Persistent high fever, breathing difficulty, chest pain or worsening symptoms warrant medical evaluation to rule out complications," advises Dr. Gupta.

Dr. Phadke also recommends an annual flu shot, especially for people at higher risk of complications. "Men over 65 should not skip it, because they are the group more likely to get seriously ill. See a doctor if symptoms persist or get worse, or if you have difficulty breathing, chest pain or a high fever. Do not take antibiotics for a viral infection unless your doctor prescribes them for a specific reason," he concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.