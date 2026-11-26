India's medical industry is growing at an impressive pace. According to the rating agency CareEdge Ratings, the country's medical implant market was worth USD 2.4-2.7 billion in the 2023/24 financial year and could reach USD 4.5-5 billion by 2027/28. Indian manufacturers are expanding fastest of all: between the 2020 and 2024 financial years their sales grew by an average of 28% a year, and their exports by 37%.

To produce world-class orthopaedic and cardiology devices, manufacturers need a reliable source of medical-grade titanium of certified quality. This is precisely the material that VSMPO-AVISMA supplies.

A Global Leader Trusted By The Medical Profession

VSMPO-AVISMA is a vertically integrated corporation with a history spanning more than 90 years and a workforce of around 20,000 people. It controls the entire chain, from raw material processing through to finishing, and is therefore accountable for the properties of the metal at every stage. Medicine is one of the corporation's most rapidly developing areas: on some continents, VSMPO-AVISMA's share of the market for medical titanium mill products reaches 30%.

The corporation's quality management system is certified to ISO 13485:2016, the international standard for medical devices. The certificate covers the design, development and manufacture of semi-finished products made from titanium and titanium alloys for medical use - both to customer specifications and to the corporation's own designs. Its laboratories, where chemical composition, mechanical properties and the internal structure of the metal are tested, are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025.

The Precision That Surgery Demands

For medical devices, it is not only the purity of the metal that matters, but also dimensional accuracy. VSMPO-AVISMA produces precision titanium bar to h7-h8 tolerances, meaning minimal deviation in diameter. Bar of this quality makes it easier for manufacturers to produce small, precise components such as screws and pins with minimal additional machining.

The corporation is also developing additive technologies. At its own dedicated centre, titanium wire is converted into powder, from which 3D printers produce complex-shaped components to individual specifications.

The "Made in Russia" Mark For Medical Titanium

VSMPO-AVISMA's products are presented under the national brand "Made in Russia". The programme is run by the Russian Export Centre, which recognises domestic products that have demonstrated high quality.

Together with international ISO 13485 certification, the national brand mark helps Indian medical companies satisfy themselves as to the reliability of their Russian supplier.

What VSMPO-AVISMA Offers India's Medical Industry

The corporation is open to cooperation with Indian manufacturers of orthopaedic, dental and cardiology devices and surgical instruments, as well as with distributors of medical materials. Partners can source bar, sheet, plate and wire in medical-grade titanium, along with 3D-printed components.

The faster India's medical industry grows, the more important reliable material suppliers become. Medical titanium from VSMPO-AVISMA, made by a company with almost a century of experience, can serve as the material for devices that give patients back their freedom of movement.

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