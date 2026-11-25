You do not always need heavy weights or complicated gym equipment to strengthen your lower body. The sit-to-stand exercise uses your body weight to engage your thighs, glutes and core while improving functional strength, balance and mobility. Here is how to perform it correctly and why you should consider adding it to your fitness routine. Getting up from a chair may seem like one of the simplest everyday movements. However, this action requires coordination between several muscle groups, including the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes and core. As people age, declining muscle strength, joint stiffness and changes in balance can make everyday activities such as standing up from a chair, climbing stairs and walking more challenging. One exercise that can help address these concerns is the sit-to-stand movement. Also known as the chair stand exercise, it involves repeatedly moving from a seated position to standing and then slowly lowering yourself back onto the chair.

The exercise requires minimal equipment, can be performed at home and can be modified according to an individual's fitness level. It is particularly useful for improving lower-body functional strength and maintaining independence as people age.

What Is The Sit-To-Stand Exercise?

The sit-to-stand exercise is a functional strength-training movement that mimics an everyday activity: getting up from a seated position. It primarily engages the quadriceps, located at the front of the thighs, and the gluteal muscles, which help extend the hips. The hamstrings and calf muscles also contribute to the movement, while the core muscles help maintain stability and control.

Unlike exercises that isolate a single muscle group, sit-to-stand involves coordinated movement across the hips, knees and ankles. According to NHS exercise guidance, the movement can be performed using a stable chair without wheels. Beginners can initially use their hands or the chair's armrests for support and gradually reduce assistance as their strength improves.

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5 Benefits Of The Sit-To-Stand Exercise

1. Strengthens The Quadriceps And Glutes

One of the primary benefits of the sit-to-stand exercise is strengthening the muscles responsible for standing, walking and climbing stairs. The quadriceps help straighten the knees as you rise from the chair, while the gluteal muscles contribute to hip extension and stabilisation.

Repeatedly performing this movement challenges these muscle groups using your body weight. As your strength improves, you can gradually increase the repetitions or introduce additional resistance under appropriate supervision.

2. Improves Balance And Stability

Standing up from a seated position requires the body to shift its weight forward and maintain balance while moving into an upright position. The sit-to-stand exercise helps practise this transition in a controlled environment. It also challenges the muscles responsible for stabilising the hips, knees and trunk.

NHS Inform identifies sit-to-stand as an exercise that can help improve strength and balance, particularly in older adults. Improved balance and lower-body strength can support everyday movement and help older people maintain greater independence.

3. Supports Everyday Functional Mobility

Functional fitness refers to the ability to perform everyday movements efficiently and safely. Activities such as getting out of bed, standing up from a dining chair, using the toilet and getting out of a vehicle all require lower-body strength and coordination.

Because the sit-to-stand movement closely resembles these activities, practising it can help improve the physical abilities required for daily living.

4. Helps Maintain Muscle Strength With Age

Ageing is often accompanied by a gradual decline in muscle mass and strength. This process can affect mobility, balance and the ability to perform everyday tasks. Regular resistance exercises can help preserve muscular strength. Sit-to-stand is a convenient option because it uses body weight and can be adjusted according to an individual's abilities. It can be particularly useful for older adults who want to introduce basic strength training without immediately using gym equipment.

5. Can Be Performed At Home Without Equipment

Another advantage of this exercise is its accessibility. You do not need dumbbells, resistance machines or a gym membership to perform it. A sturdy chair and enough space to stand safely are generally sufficient. The exercise can also be modified by changing the chair height, using arm support or reducing the number of repetitions, making it suitable for people with different fitness levels.

How To Perform The Sit-To-Stand Exercise With Proper Form

Correct technique is important to make the exercise effective and reduce unnecessary strain on the knees and lower back.

Step 1: Choose A Stable Chair

Select a sturdy chair without wheels and place it on a non-slip surface. Ideally, the seat should allow you to sit with your feet flat on the floor and your knees bent comfortably.

Step 2: Position Your Feet Correctly

Sit towards the front of the chair with your feet approximately hip-width apart. Keep both feet flat on the floor and position them slightly behind your knees.

Step 3: Lean Your Upper Body Forward

Maintain a straight back and gently lean your chest forward. This helps shift your body weight towards your feet and prepares your legs to lift you.

Step 4: Push Through Your Feet And Stand Up

Press through your feet and gradually straighten your knees and hips to stand upright. Try to use your leg muscles rather than pushing yourself up with your hands. Keep looking forward instead of dropping your head towards the floor.

Step 5: Pause In The Standing Position

Once you are standing, straighten your body and maintain your balance. Avoid locking your knees forcefully.

Step 6: Lower Yourself Slowly

Push your hips backwards and bend your knees to return to the chair. Lower yourself in a controlled manner rather than dropping onto the seat. Repeat the movement while maintaining a steady breathing pattern.

How Many Repetitions Should You Perform?

Beginners can start with five controlled repetitions and gradually increase the number as their strength and confidence improve. The NHS recommends starting with five repetitions and building up gradually. Performing the movement slowly and maintaining control while lowering yourself are important aspects of the exercise. If you find the movement difficult, use a chair with armrests and push through your hands for assistance. As your strength improves, try relying less on your arms.

People who already have good lower-body strength can make the exercise more challenging by performing it without hand support, using a lower chair or introducing resistance under appropriate guidance.

4 Common Mistakes To Avoid While Performing Sit-To-Stand

Although the exercise looks simple, certain mistakes can reduce its effectiveness and make the movement uncomfortable. One common mistake is allowing the knees to collapse inward while standing. Try to keep your knees aligned with your feet throughout the movement. Another mistake is using momentum to get up. Swinging your upper body excessively or pushing yourself up too quickly can reduce muscular control. Focus on a smooth and steady movement instead.

Dropping back onto the chair is another mistake to avoid. The lowering phase is an important part of the exercise because it challenges the muscles to control your body weight. You should also avoid using an unstable chair or placing your feet too far forward, as this can make standing more difficult.

Who Should Practise The Sit-To-Stand Exercise?

The sit-to-stand exercise can be useful for older adults, beginners and people looking to improve their lower-body functional strength. It may also be included in rehabilitation programmes when recommended by a physiotherapist or healthcare professional. However, people experiencing significant knee or hip pain, recent surgery, balance problems or difficulty standing independently should seek professional guidance before attempting the exercise. If you experience pain, dizziness or unusual discomfort while performing it, stop and seek appropriate medical advice.

Can You Include Sit-To-Stand In Your Daily Fitness Routine?

The sit-to-stand exercise can be included in a broader strength and mobility routine. You can combine it with other bodyweight exercises such as calf raises, supported squats, glute bridges and standing knee raises to work different lower-body muscle groups.

For older adults, strength and balance exercises are particularly important. The NHS recommends performing chair-based strength exercises at least twice a week alongside other physical activities. The important thing is to progress gradually and focus on maintaining proper technique rather than increasing repetitions too quickly.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.