The consistent spike in blood sugar levels can be linked to a higher chance of cancer in people. When the insulin becomes resistant, then the chances of cancer become higher. Research published in the Seminars in Cancer Biology details that obesity-related insulin resistance happens when excess fat in the body triggers low-level, long-term inflammation, disrupting how cells respond to insulin. So, you need to regulate your blood sugar levels if you want to minimise your risk of developing multiple cancers that can create serious health complications.

When blood sugar is consistently on the higher side, then you can feed cancer cells that can condense and form a tumour in the body. This means a higher risk of developing different types of cancer, though the risk varies depending on the type of cancer, age, and individual health factors. There is existing research on the role of improving insulin sensitivity and the low chances of cancer, but there are limitations as well. Clinical trials with large data pools are required for definitive correlation.

What Is The Insulin-Cancer Link?

Dr Ankita Tiwari, Consultant - Diabetes and Endocrinology, Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneshwar, explains, "Diabetes and cancer used to be understood as completely different medical conditions for multiple years."

He pinpoints, "Researchers have now discovered that diabetes and cancer share a hidden connection which links both health conditions."

Adding, "Diabetic specialists explain that diabetes patients who experience sustained high blood sugar and body insulin levels will develop conditions which promote cancer cell development."

Dr Tiwari also says, "Cancer cells need a continuous energy feed because they grow at an intense rate. When blood sugar levels stay high for extended periods, the body starts to produce glucose, which serves as its main energy source."

Adding, "Excess glucose in the body provides fuel for abnormal cells to grow at an accelerated speed."

He highlights, "The presence of diabetes does not guarantee that any individual will develop cancer. People who have poorly controlled diabetes face an elevated risk of developing multiple cancers, which include liver, pancreatic, colorectal, breast, and endometrial cancers."

The core reason behind the link is the shared metabolic dysfunction that happens when blood sugar goes out of control.

Also Read: India Faces Sharp Rise In Cancer Burden By 2030: Expert Explains Why

How High Blood Sugar Fuels Cancer Cells

Dr Ankita Tiwari explains how blood sugar fuels cancer cells through the functioning of insulin in the body. He says, "Insulin serves as the hormone which enables glucose transportation from the blood circulation into bodily cells."

"The pancreas needs to produce increasing amounts of insulin because type 2 diabetes causes the body to develop insulin resistance."

He highlights, "Hyperinsulinemia, a medical condition, acts as a vital element which drives cancer development."

Why Insulin Plays A Critical Role

Dr Ankita Tiwari highlights, "Insulin functions as a hormone which controls blood sugar levels. The body uses insulin to send growth signals. The existence of high insulin levels in the body for an extended period will result in two main effects." Here are the effects it can cause:

The first effect creates abnormal cell growth, which blocks the normal process of cell removal.

The second effect leads to higher probabilities of unhealthy cells developing into cancerous tumours.

Researchers also point to chronic inflammation as another major factor linking diabetes and cancer. Low-grade inflammation develops in the body through conditions that include obesity and insulin resistance, and uncontrolled diabetes. Inflammation produces damage to healthy tissues, which creates an environment that enables tumour development.

Inflammation: The Hidden Cancer Trigger

When inflammation is low-grade and present persistently without any interventions to control or reduce it, then it can snowball into increased cancer risk. Low-grade inflammation can be caused by the following:

Diabetes occurs when the blood sugar levels become unregulated.

Obesity can cause low-grade inflammation that is worsened by excessive fat presence in the body.

Insulin resistance can also lead to DNA damage, which makes the body a tumour-friendly environment.

Which Cancers Are Linked To Diabetes?

Several types of cancers are linked to the presence of diabetes, which you need to know:

Liver cancer

Pancreatic cancer

Colorectal cancer

Breast cancer

Endometrial cancer

Warning Signs Of Poor Blood Sugar Control

Fatigue

Excess thirst

Frequent urination

Blurry vision

Slow wound healing

Unexplained weight changes

Why The Risk Often Goes Unnoticed

The increased cancer risk often goes unnoticed, as the damage can be silent. Here is how it sneaks up on you:

Silent high blood sugar that can only be noticed when a blood sugar test is performed.

Long-term damage without any visible symptoms can occur, which can pose a serious health threat.

Delayed diagnosis can worsen patient outcomes.

Also Read: Ovarian Cancer In Younger Women: Is The Risk Rising?

Lifestyle Factors That Increase Cancer Risk

You need to manage your blood sugar levels to reduce cancer risk. The lifestyle factors that can contribute to increased cancer risk are as follows:

High sugar and processed foods expose the body to multiple health risks.

Physical inactivity could lead to excess fat storage.

Obesity can worsen fat storage and overall health.

Smoking can expose the body to multiple health risks.

Poor sleep can affect the mind, body, and how the gut metabolises food.

Chronic stress can worsen the majority of health markers.

How To Reduce Cancer Risk In Diabetes

There are ways to reduce your cancer risk if you have been diagnosed with diabetes. These ways are as follows:

Control blood sugar levels

Maintain a healthy weight

Balanced diet (low sugar, high fibre)

Regular exercise

Quality sleep

Routine health check-ups

Dr Ankita Tiwari explains, "The positive aspect shows that improved blood sugar management leads to diminished health dangers that will occur in the future."

He recommends focusing on overall metabolic health through balanced nutrition, regular exercise, healthy weight management, quality sleep, and routine medical check-ups.

Dr Ankit Tiwari highlights, "All people need early diagnosis and effective diabetes management to avoid complications which affect their heart, kidney, and nerve health and to achieve sustainable cellular wellness."

Medical professionals share one vital point about the diabetes-cancer relationship because public understanding of this connection grows. Blood sugar management today helps people build better health outcomes, which will extend throughout their entire lives.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.