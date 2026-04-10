India's Cancer Cases Near 16 Lakh, Doctors Flag Early Detection Crisis Despite Advanced Tech Push

India's cancer burden is rising sharply, with cases projected to reach nearly 15.7 lakh in 2025, even as doctors warn that 60 to 70 per cent of patients are still diagnosed at advanced stages-a gap they say is undermining survival gains from rapid advances in treatment.

At a time when cutting-edge therapies like CAR-T cell treatment, precision radiotherapy and robotic surgery are becoming available in India, oncologists say the biggest challenge remains delayed diagnosis, lack of screening, and deep inequalities in access to care.

Late Diagnosis Driving Crisis

Doctors say outcomes have improved dramatically over the past decade, but timely diagnosis remains the missing link.

Speaking to NDTV, Dr. Gaurav Aggarwal, Executive Vice President at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali said, "Earlier, cancer was seen almost like a death sentence... but now, with the treatments we have, patients can have a very good lifespan if diagnosed early."

He pointed to a persistent pattern: patients travelling from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities to Delhi often arrive in advanced stages when treatment becomes more complex and less effective.

"Our point is reach early, reach on time," he said, adding that outreach efforts are being expanded to smaller cities to improve early detection.

Access Divide: Screening Still a Privilege

Even as awareness grows, doctors say screening in India remains largely "opportunistic", available mainly to those who can afford it or receive corporate health benefits.

Dr. Rajinder Kaur Saggu, Senior Director, Surgical Oncology (Breast) told NDTV, "We get women from corporates who come for screening after the age of 40, but the lower socioeconomic strata, the poor people, they don't have this facility."

This disparity, she said, is a key driver of late-stage detection and higher mortality.

Hospitals say subsidised care is being offered under government schemes. "We provide surgery and mammograms at one-fourth of the cost under government schemes and we do not refuse patients. They get the same treatment as the affluent class," Dr. Saggu added.

Early Detection Can Save Lives

Doctors stress that simple interventions like regular screening could significantly reduce mortality, especially in breast cancer.

"If we do regular mammograms in women after the age of 40, once a year, the mortality is reduced by 30 per cent. This is a very big number," Dr. Saggu said.

Yet, myths and stigma continue to deter patients.

"Most women believe mammograms are painful or spread cancer. This is absolutely a myth... the radiation dose is even less than what we receive from the environment daily," she said.

Doctors also flagged widespread misconceptions-from fears about deodorants and bras causing cancer to panic over benign breast lumps-as barriers to timely care.

"Eighty percent of breast lumps are non-cancerous," Dr. Saggu clarified.

Advanced Tech Expands - But Not Enough

India's top cancer centres are increasingly adopting advanced, globally benchmarked technologies, transforming treatment outcomes.

These include:

CAR-T cell therapy for blood cancers

EDGE 4.1 precision radiotherapy

Da Vinci robotic surgery systems

"These advancements allow precise, organ-based, and customized treatments, improving prognosis significantly," Dr. Aggarwal said.

Radiotherapy has become far more targeted. "Earlier there was a lot of collateral damage to normal tissue. Now, with precision radiotherapy, we can target cancer cells accurately while minimizing damage," he explained.

Dr. Rashi Agrawal, Senior Director, Radiation Oncology, said that modern techniques can even track moving tumours in real time.

"A tumour is not a square or circle, it's amoeba-like and moves with breathing. With new technologies, we can follow that movement and reduce side effects," she added.

Treatment timelines have also shortened dramatically-from six weeks earlier to as little as one week in some cases, improving patient experience.

AI In Cancer Care: Promise And Pitfalls

Alongside clinical advancements, hospitals are increasingly integrating artificial intelligence into cancer care-from diagnostics to hospital systems-but doctors caution against its misuse by patients.

"One thing is very clear, we have to integrate AI in the right way," said Dr. Aggarwal.

He said AI is being used to support doctors with structured, data-driven insights, helping improve diagnostic accuracy and treatment planning.

"Doctors have apps, advanced hospital information systems, from diagnostics, radiology, lab reports to treatment plans, everything is available on a click," he said. "A doctor can see the patient's entire journey and is always up to date."

He flagged a growing concern of patients relying on AI tools and online information for self-diagnosis.

"There is misuse of AI. Patients feel whatever they have read is generalised for them," he said. "It is better to consult a specialist first."

Explaining the role of robotic surgery in modern cancer care, Dr. Rashi Agrawal said technologies like the Da Vinci system enhance precision but do not replace the surgeon.

She noted that robotic systems allow for far greater flexibility than the human hand. "The robot can move in multiple directions, even 360 degrees, which our wrist cannot. With magnified, high-definition visuals, we can clearly identify structures like arteries and veins, making it easier to operate while preserving critical tissues," she said.

However, she emphasised that the technology remains a tool-not a substitute for clinical judgment.

"The doctor is operating the robot, the robot cannot do anything on its own. There has to be a man or a woman behind the machine," she said.

Shift Towards Personalised Treatment

Doctors say cancer care is also moving towards highly individualised treatment plans, driven by multidisciplinary "tumour boards".

"These are the backbone of modern cancer treatment, we design personalised, evidence-based plans depending on biology, genetics, and patient condition," Dr. Saggu said.

Patients are increasingly involved in decision-making, with options tailored to both medical and personal preferences.

For instance, in breast cancer, organ preservation is now prioritised over removal wherever possible, with reconstructive options available when needed.

Highlighting the importance of human expertise in patient care, Dr. Agrawal added, "It is not the machine. In India, the personal touch is very important."

While India is rapidly closing the gap with global standards in treatment, the real battle lies outside hospitals- in awareness, screening, and timely diagnosis.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.